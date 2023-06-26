Bollywood actress Yami Gautam brings home a brand new BMW X7 – Photos go viral





oi-Agnel Rose Lukose Yami Gautam, the gorgeous and talented Indian actress, is not only known for her incredible acting skills but also for her deep passion for cars. She’s a real bubbly and her love affair with cars is well known to her fans. The actress, recognized for her performances in films such as Vicky Donor and Uri: The Surgical Strike, recently acquired the latest edition of the BMW X7. The dealer took to social media to share a photo of the actress posing proudly with her new blue BMW X7. Alongside the BMW X7, Yami Gautam also owns an Audi A4 sedan and an Audi Q7 SUV, making it the third luxury vehicle in his possession. However, the BMW X7 is the most expensive car in his collection. The German automaker is offering the new X7 in India with both petrol and diesel options. The price of luxury SUV in India starts from Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) to Rs 1.24 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier this year, BMW introduced the updated version of the X7 in India. Offered in two variants, the X7 rivals models like the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The latest model gets a new front grille with a black finish and new LED headlights which give the car a modern look. Additionally, the BMW X7 facelift includes chrome air vents and 3D taillights with new interior graphics. Inside, the SUV features the acclaimed curved-screen infotainment system, ambient lighting and Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, all contributing to a luxurious and visually appealing interior. The X7 is offered in five color options: the popular Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black shades. The SUV is also available in two exclusive BMW Individual colors – Dravit Gray and Tanzanite Blue. BMW has equipped the new X7 with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engine. The diesel engine can produce 335 hp and 700 Nm of torque. At the same time, the gasoline engine develops a power of 375 hp and 520 Nm of torque. The petrol and diesel powertrains are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is also equipped with BMW’s all-new Drive technology which offers an all-wheel-drive system. Thoughts on Yami Gautam’s New BMW X7 As an accomplished actress, Yami continues to captivate audiences with her talent on the big screen. On screen, she adds a touch of glamor and sophistication with her choice of automobiles. With her new BMW X7, she will embark on exciting journeys, embracing the thrill and elegance of owning a BMW. The car is undoubtedly a treasured possession that perfectly complements his remarkable achievements and enhances his overall lifestyle. Get the best Drivespark stories! Allow notifications Already subscribed Article published on: Monday, June 26, 2023, 7:14 p.m. [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drivespark.com/off-beat/bollywood-actress-yami-gautam-brings-home-a-brand-new-bmw-x7-pictures-go-viral-038319.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos