Alpine lands $200 million investment in Hollywood





Alpine has attracted $218 million ($200 million) in investment for a 24% stake in the Formula 1 team from an investor group including Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenny. The investment group is made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Reynolds Maximum Effort Investments (MEI), and according to Alpine brings a strong background in building ventures with established partners such as the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, Toulouse FC and Wrexham AFC. Otro Capital co-founder Alec Scheiner will join Alpine Racing’s board of directors as part of the investment. Junior formula team Hitech confirm F1 entry offer Alonso unsure if Austrian GP sprint format will help or hinder Aston Mercedes set for bigger upgrade after Austria The deal values ​​the F1 team at around $900 million and does not include the power unit manufacturing company (Alpine Racing SAS) in France which will remain 100% owned by the Renault group. Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Groupe Renault, said Renault CEO Luca de Meo. Over the past two years, we’ve revived Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sporting coup, boosting it into Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate the development of Alpine F1 by diversifying revenue sources and increasing brand value. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says the investment will help the F1 team close the gap with the leaders over the next few years by being able to invest in facilities and personnel. This association is an important step to improve our performance at all levels, said Rossi. First of all, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our performance. long-term sports. Secondly, the additional revenue generated will in turn be reinvested into the team, to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aiming to catch up with the best teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. New board member Scheiner said Otro Capital will add value to the Alpine brand in North America, while MEI co-founder James Toney said the team can focus more on the team, after gaining massive interest in British lower league football team Wrexham AFC. the documentary Welcome to Wrexham on FX and Disney+. Maximum Effort Investments is focused on creating value through the power of storytelling, and we believe Alpine Racing has enormous untapped potential, Toney said. We can’t wait to help shine a light on this incredible team. We are grateful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney.

