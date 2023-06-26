Rise in corporate insolvencies in the media and entertainment sector





Difficult economic conditions continue to put immense pressure on global and US businesses, causing cash and liquidity issues. This has caused a spike in corporate defaults, with defaults in the United States more than doubling in the past year, according to S&P Global Ratings. And the media and entertainment industry is feeling the pain. The sector recorded 16 business failures in May, bringing the global total to 71 in 2023. Compare that with the sector’s five-year year-to-date average of 53 and the 10-year average of 50. The media and entertainment sector accounts for 23% of global defaults so far in 2023, which is the highest share compared to other sectors, according to S&P Global Ratings. This is due to the higher interest rate environment, ongoing stimulus efforts post the COVID-19 pandemic and other secular pressures. About 75% of total media and entertainment defaults occurred in the US Among some of the most notable media companies to default this year are Diamond Sports Group, an independent subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Diamond Sports Group in default on February 15 due to missed interest payments. At the time, the company had about $425 million in cash, but owed lenders about $8 billion to $9 billion. The broadcaster was a big bet from parent company Sinclair on regional sports appetite, and most of the debt was acquired when Sinclair bought 21 regional sports networks from Disney for $10.6 billion. That deal was struck in 2019, and at the time Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said it would help the company focus on delivering stronger premium sports programming. The timing couldn’t have been worse. The cord cut was already a problem but has only accelerated since then. Even if the sport remains a bright spot within pay television, it is still not immune to the abandonment of cable. In the end, Diamond Sports had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in annual debt, and in February it missed a $140 million interest payment to its bondholders. Economic uncertainty and deteriorating operating conditions are expected, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank plans to raise interest rates further this year after a short pause in June. As a result, defaults from the media and entertainment sector will likely increase. According to data from S&P Global Ratings, the media and entertainment sector currently tops the “weakest ties tally,” which is the number of issuers rated B- and below with a negative outlook or negative on CreditWatch. The weakest bonds are about eight times more likely to default than other speculative-grade bond issuers, S&P said. Speculative-grade bonds are issued by companies that generally have a lower level of credit quality (rating lower than BBB-) compared to investment-grade companies, which are rated higher (BBB- or higher). It should be noted that while S&P and other credit ratings are taken into consideration by investors, they do not determine a company’s investment value, which means that credit ratings do not measure asset value, but simply determine credit quality. Coming out of the pandemic, media and entertainment companies have seen their credit quality weaken. And many companies have not been able to fully recover from these downgrades. Given the increase in credit downgrades, there is much less room for underperformance. As has been the case over the past year, media companies must remain focused on maintaining healthy balance sheets with strong cash flow and reduced debt.

