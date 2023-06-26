Desis shares Bollywood movies that were truly a disaster
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon featured Adipurush left everyone with a bitter taste in their mouths. And it gave the internet the perfect opportunity to discuss other Bollywood movies that turned out to be absolutely disastrous. We found a Reddit thread on the Bollywood subreddit where people were discussing the biggest disasters in Bollywood.
Here are 15 of those Bollywood flop movies that are so pathetic we wish even our haters couldn’t watch them.
1. I’ve never felt so helpless and claustrophobic in a movie theater watching a movie as I did watching Roy. It was golden shit. Socialite-Ad-1426
2. I vividly remember going to the cinema to watch Drone. I think there were four of us in the whole theater 1 guy and 3 friends. This guy was clearly there to take his nap in the air conditioning. My two friends gave up halfway and fell asleep. I stayed awake and watched everything, it was horrible. I put it next to it love story 2050. cavem7n
3. Heropanti 2. Tiger should literally leave the game at this point. Gym trainer / stuntman Ban ke zyada izzat kama lega. Traditional-egg-2656
4. Samrat Prithviraj, for sure. They had a character almost 60 play someone who dies at 26. Make sense. rockybhaissince 1951
6. As much as I love Kangana for its frankness, it is Dhaakad for me In the words of one Baradwaj Rangan, if Kangu had shouted at the writers, she would have had a better movie on her hands. No_Fun_8322
7. Shaandaar! Overconfidence seeped into the name itself. -Emergency-
8. Boom. I mean, I still can’t get over it
The fact that Padma Lakshmi acted in this film,
Katrinas strips and kisses with Gulshan Grover. Waqjob_
9. Adipurush should be #1. It should be at the top of the trash movie list. Odd-Juggernaut-762
10. Being a huge SRK fan, Jab Harry meets Sejal. This movie didn’t bother me. I was just thinking about what made this guy say yes to this script. It’s not going to do anything for him, even commercially, like say a Good year. It’s just bad in every way. StartFew9817
11. liger, for sure. Why did you do, what ideas did you do? Vadapaav84
12. Eklavya. The headache I had after watching the movie was terrible. Ridiculous movie. Vaanaram
13. It Was love story 2050. As a child, I was so excited to watch flying cars and see what the world would look like in 2050. I was very disappointed. Fun_Progress4993
14. I gave myself third degree torture watching Humshakals in theatres. Yes, I know I’m so brave that I survived. bombing raid
