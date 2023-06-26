Actor Ryan Reynolds buys stake in Alpine Formula 1 team





1/6 Actors Ryan Reynolds (pictured), Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan are part of an investment group that bought a stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture June 26 (UPI) — Actor Ryan Reynolds is adding to his sports investment portfolio by joining a group for a 24% stake in Alpine, the Formula 1 team announced on Monday. Maximum Effort Investments, led by Reynolds, Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners have combined for the investment, which is estimated at worth over $200 million. The cash injection values ​​the Enstone, England-based team at $900 million, Alpine said. Actors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney are Reynolds’ co-investors in the company. McElhenney and Reynolds have teamed up to buy Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest professional football teams in the world, in 2020. The Wrexham, Wales-based franchise was promoted in April from the National League to the League two, the fourth tier of English football. Renault’s engine division, based in Viry-Châtillon, France, is not part of the Alpine transaction and remains owned by the Renault group. “Over the past two years, we have relaunched Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupe, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender,” the Renault group CEO said. Luca de Meo, in a statement. Formula 1 press release. “This partnership will accelerate the development of Alpine F1 by diversifying revenue sources and increasing brand value.” Alpine (44 points) sits fifth in the 2023 constructors’ standings, 277 points behind first-place Red Bull Racing (321). Mercedes (167), Aston Martin (154) and Ferrari (122) are the other Top 5 teams. Alpine finished fourth in 2022 and fifth in 2021, 2020 and 2019, as Renault. Red Bull Racing teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez top the drivers’ standings with 195 and 126 points respectively. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are ninth and tenth in the drivers’ standings. Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth for Renault in 2020. Renault was rebranded Alpine in 2021. Ricciardo, who joined McLaren that year, is now Red Bull Racing’s third driver. The Formula 1 calendar will continue this week with the Austrian Grand Prix. The ninth race of the season is Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The race will be broadcast on ESPN. Verstappen has won the last four Formula 1 races and has six victories this season. Perez won the other two events. Ryan Reynolds (L) and his former girlfriend, Alanis Morissette, pose together at the premiere of ‘De-Lovely’ in New York June 21, 2004. Reynolds and Morissette met in 2002 and dated for two years before became engaged in 2004. They later separated in 2007. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License picture

