Darren Aronofsky on his immersive production of MSG Sphere (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

Director Darren Aronofsky – whose credits include Black Swan, the wrestler And The whale – will then present the first immersive production made for the MSG Sphere, the unique construction site in the shape of a sphere which opens its doors this fall in Las Vegas. In his first interview about the inventive project, Aronofsky confirmed that he created, directed and produced Postcard from Earth while sharing new production details and his vision of the Sphere’s potential with The Hollywood Reporter.

“At best, film is an immersive medium that transports audiences out of their usual lives, whether into fantasy and escapism, another place and another time, or another person’s subjective experience. The Sphere is an attempt to increase that immersion,” Aronofsky said. The Hollywood Reporter.

The planned Las Vegas Sphere – expected to cost $2.175 billion to build when complete – features a 160,000 square foot, 16K-by-16K wraparound LED display, a custom spatial audio system, and 4D capabilities enabled by haptic seats and environmental effects. Viewing this wraparound high-resolution display creates a remarkable sense of being there and wowed those who witnessed the demo.

“I see Sphere as a great opportunity to pluck people from the bling and thrum of the Vegas strip in all its man-made madness and immerse them as fully as possible in wonder, awe and beauty. of the natural world,” Aronofsky writes of the potential he envisions and why he created Postcard from Earth, which he describes as a “sci-fi journey deep into our future as our descendants ponder our common home”. Noting that the production contains both narrative and documentary elements, he adds, “we designed it to be as effective as possible in communicating the message we wanted to convey in an emotional way, so it’s is less about genre and more about audience experience”.

Doing Postcard from Earth“We wanted to give as broad a view as possible of the cornucopia of life, natural beauty and human achievement,” writes Aronofsky, who was nominated for an Oscar for directing Black Swan and which The whale won Brendan Fraser an Oscar for Best Actor. To achieve this goal, filming took place on every continent with locations in countries including India, Italy and underwater in the Bahamas.

Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matty Libatique, a longtime collaborator of Aronofsky, served as cinematographer, and Andrew Shulkind served as Sphere’s cinematographer for the Big Sky camera.

It was also the first production to use Big Sky, a bespoke camera system developed by Sphere Studios (the Burbank-based unit of Sphere Entertainment that will produce content for the new location). The single-lens camera has a 316-megapixel, 3-inch x 3-inch HDR image sensor that Sphere Studios claims can capture 18K x 18K images at up to 120 frames per second.

“The camera is incredibly high resolution with a huge field of view. That’s a plus point for obvious reasons, but it also poses countless challenges,” notes Aronofsky. “Like everything, there are things Sphere works particularly well and others that present new problems to solve. As different artists play with it, I’m sure they’ll find innovative ways to use it and affect audiences in different ways. He adds: “We have just learned how to photograph with macro lenses and we filmed a praying mantis resting on a branch. Imagine what it can look like when we present it on 20 floors. »

Post card is currently in post-production, as production tools and methodology continue to evolve. “Every day we released the camera, we got better at getting the best shots possible. It’s a learning process because the technology is new. And it’s the same with the post office,” writes Aronofsky. “Broadcasting a half petabyte — that’s 500,000 gigabyte — movie that uses over 160,000 speakers is mind-boggling. But honestly, every movie is always a learning experience. You are still in the process of discovering the language of the film and discovering the story using the tools available to you. Here it is about making the beauty and fragility of our planet as powerful as possible. The tools may be a little different on this film, but the task is the same.

Post card is scheduled to premiere on October 6 at the Sphere. It will be one of the first productions to appear on the Las Vegas site when it opens in the fall with a U2 residency.