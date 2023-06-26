Amid Wagner mutiny, Russian minister invites Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers to collaborate

As the Wagner crisis hits Russia hard and grabs headlines, the Russian President’s special representative for international cultural cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, said on June 26 that he had invited Indian cinema – Bollywood and Tollywood – to shoot in Russia.

Stating that Yashraj Films has worked with Russian companies, the former culture minister quoted ANI news agency as saying that Yashraj Films has worked with Russian companies in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan. The current situation in Russia is ideal for coming to shoot films. We are open and we will provide all necessary services for production not only in Bollywood but also in Tollywood. I think it’s a very good time for cooperation between Indian and Russian films.”

#SHOW | The Russian President’s Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Culture Minister Mikhail Shvydkoy said: “Yashraj Films has worked with Russian companies in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan. The current situation in Russia is ideal. pic.twitter.com/sQ8phafwB7 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has declared rebellion in what appears to be a major threat to the rule of the 23-year-old Russian leader.

Prigozhin even said on Monday that his aborted rebellion march on Moscow over the weekend revealed “very serious security problems” in Russia, while insisting he did not want to topple President Vladimir Putin.

Breaking his silence, Prigozhin said in a Telegram audio message, quoted by AFPthat his revolt was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary group and bringing to justice Russian military leaders who made “enormous mistakes” during the Ukraine campaign.

“We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country,” Prigozhin said.

However, the mutiny exposed major security issues. According to the details, Wagner’s convoy stopped 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Moscow and had “blocked all military infrastructure”, including airbases along its way.

Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:01 PM IST