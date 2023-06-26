Actor Cody Longo died in Austin of alcohol abuse, examiner report says





Editor’s note: The video above shows the top headlines from KXAN News Today from June 26, 2023 AUSTIN (KXAN) “Days of Our Lives” actor Cody Longo died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the medical examiner’s report obtained by KXAN. The 34-year-old Denver native was found unresponsive in February at an Austin home, TMZ has already reported this. A family member said Longo had “a history of heavy drinking,” the medical examiner’s summary says. Texas inmates cooked alive during heat wave without air conditioning

“Many liquor bottles [were] found at the scene,” the medical report said. The report says Longo’s mode of death is considered “natural.” Stephanie Longo, the actor’s wife, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about two weeks after his death. “I cried..I screamed..I’m angry..I feel bitterI laugh thinking back to our silly times together, I cry tears of joy thinking back to our beautiful life..I cry life that we could have hadI fight thinking I could have done more to save you You fought for so long…you fought for our family…Babies and I will never understand or understand why your fight took end, but we know you are pain FREE and at peace in heaven with Jesus. I know you are the MOST beautiful angel watching over us.. We love you..forever and always,” Longo’s wife wrote on Instagram. According to TMZ, Longo appeared in eight episodes of “Days of Our Lives” in 2011. He was also in “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” and episodes of “Nashville” in 2016. Additionally, Longo was best known as Eddie Duran on the show “Hollywood Heights”, where he appeared in 78 episodes.

