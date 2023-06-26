Kartik Aaryan Spotted Economy Class Theft, Internet Calls It Publicity Stunt | Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with promotions for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with co-star Kiara Advani. He was recently spotted flying economy class on an IndiGo airline and his fans can’t remain calm about the actor’s humility. However, part of the internet also thinks it was a publicity stunt. Video of Kartik’s flight went viral even before he could land in Mumbai. Read also : Kartik Aaryan chooses Kiara Advani’s shoes and helps her wear heels at Satyaprem Ki Katha event. show Kartik Aaryan upon arrival at Mumbai airport (left) and during the flight (right).

Interestingly, Kiara also arrived at Mumbai airport around the same time and it appears she was not flying economy class. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared Kartik’s video and captioned it: Is this for real!!! Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his trips today in the economy section of the IndiGo flight, it must be said that the passengers are very lucky.

Internet reacts to Kartik video

Reacting to the video, one person wrote, This is the new trend for promoting movies! Another joked, Very humble on promotions maybe. Another echoed the same reaction, Yes.. it’s true.. movie kyuki aa rahi hai abhi (because his movie is coming soon). Recalling how Deepika Padukone was also spotted on an economy class flight weeks ago, one person commented, @deepikapadukone did pehle hi (she did before him).

There were also genuine reactions to Kartik’s viral video. A fan wrote: At the end of the day, he is also a citizen. Another opined that celebrities in India want to live a normalized life like everyone else, but the media won’t allow it. A fan also asked, What’s the luck in that? He’s as normal as anyone else and as grounded as anyone else, where does he save money from. Maybe he is a simple person, read a comment. Someone also said, He always travels economy class….knows his middle class values.

Learn more about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Satyaprem (Sattu) in Satyaprem Ki Katha while Kiara plays Katha. The film will be released in theaters on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

Kartik is proud of Satyaprem’s history

Kartik recently said during a song launch that it was a film he felt proud of every step of the way, from storytelling to final filming.

He said, Creative discussions and everything are happening because the film is extremely valuable to us. I think in my entire career, I have never been so involved in a film as in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I am proud to be part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe it’s a movie in which I felt proud in every frame of the movie, which I don’t know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day , when the first narration happened until Now, when we are on stage, I always have this feeling of pride.