Alpine F1 Team attracts major Hollywood investors to take the next step





Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan are part of a group that has acquired a 24% stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Alpine, owned by French car giant Renault, revealed earlier in the year that it was seeking new investment and on Monday a consortium of investors was announced. Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, collectively known as The Investor Group, will inject approximately $218 million into the Alpines Formula 1 team. Michael B. Jordan is now a shareholder in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Dan Istitène // Getty Images The Investor Group has an extensive sports portfolio, including interests in the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC football team, Toulouse FC and Wrexham AFC. Reynolds and McElhenney acquired fifth-tier football team Wrexham in 2020 and last season guided them to promotion to the English Football League after a 15-season absence. Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join the board of directors of Alpines. The investment values ​​the Alpines Formula 1 team at $900 million. Alpine Racing SAS, the entity that manufactures the power units in France, is not part of the deal and will remain wholly owned by Renault. Alpine, which will field drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon this year, has long-term ambitions for the Formula 1 title and finished fourth in the constructors’ championship last year. This year, Alpine took a podium thanks to Ocon in Monaco, but slipped to fifth in the standings. Alpine is striving to strengthen its global presence and establish itself as a motorsport franchise, with Formula 1 at the forefront of its brand. This association is an important step to improve our performance at all levels, said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sports performance over the long term. . Secondly, the additional revenue generated will in turn be reinvested into the team, to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aiming to catch up with the best teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

