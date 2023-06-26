Bollywood roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor, and more…





– Advertisement – Kartik and Kiara thank fans who braved downpours for early booking of “Satyaprem…” Mumbai– After promoting ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ across India, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have launched a new campaign – opening up advance booking for their highly anticipated movie at a mega event on Monday. Dressed in jeans and a jacket, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. Despite the rains, fans came in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their idol. “Thank you all for coming here, despite the heavy rain. I’m grateful, and now we’re about to open the advance booking, which you’ve all been waiting for. Dressed in a vibrant green dress, Kiara Advani looked stunning as she also thanked fans for stepping out in the rain. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidvans also casts Amir Ali Shaik, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir in lead roles. plan. The film is set to hit theaters on June 29. Angad Shares His “Lust Story” Connection With Wife Neha Dhupia Mumbai – Fitness enthusiasts and Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got out their electric bikes and enjoyed a ride in the rainy Mumbai. Interacting with the media during their bike ride, Angad, who is part of the upcoming second part of the anthology film “Lust Stories”, drew an interesting parallel with his wife, who was part of the cast of the first “Lust Stories”. Stories”, in the segment crossed out by Karan Johar. Interacting with the media during their bike ride, Angad, who is part of the upcoming second part of the anthology film “Lust Stories”, drew an interesting parallel with his wife, who was part of the cast of the first “Lust Stories”. Stories”, in the segment crossed out by Karan Johar. “Lust Stories,” which was nominated for two international Emmys, began streaming on Netflix in 2018, the year Angad and Neha got married. And now Angad appears in the second part, opposite Mrunal Thakur, in the segment “Made For Each Other” directed by R. Balki. As Angad said, “On July 29, ‘Made for Each Other’ directed by R. Balki, part of ‘Lust Stories-2’ is released on Netflix. This is our romance. ‘Lust Stories’, and she was part of the first installment, and that too after we got married. I mean, how sweet that we were made for each other. Neha featured in Karan Johar’s segment of the first “Lust Stories”. There was also Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Upcoming second part segments by R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. The cast includes Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma – the duo’s chemistry is already creating more than a buzz – and Neena Gupta. “I’m reluctant and anxious about every role,” says Anil Kapoor Mumbai – Anil Kapoor, who has four decades in the film industry, says he taps into his negative feelings, such as reluctance, nervousness and anxiety, and makes something good out of them. Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai on Monday. Kapor was promoting the second season of “The Night Manager” with co-actor AdityaRoy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai on Monday. A while back, news that Kapoor was initially reluctant about her role as Shelly Rungta went viral. Asked about it, Kapoor said, “I’m reluctant for every role; it wasn’t that I was reluctant just for my role in ‘The Night Manager’. I’m still overwhelmed with this anxiety and nervousness about whether I’ll be able to play the role or not, and I’m using that energy to perform better. The lead actor continued, “I really don’t know how to play a role with too much confidence. In a way, those little things help me play my role exactly the way my director wants me to. I shoot my energy from my reluctance and anxiety. “The Night Manager” is a Hindi remake of the BBC television series based on the novel of the same name by John Le Carré. The series, which will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Malaika sets the dance floor on fire with ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ moves at Arjun’s birthday party Mumbai – At her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday party, diva Malaika Arora set the dance floor on fire with her killer moves to her iconic number ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’.

A video of her performing the moves 25 years after the film’s release is doing the rounds on social media. The clip is from Arjun’s birthday party which took place on Sunday night. Malaika is seen dancing in a tight white and red dress. She even performed all of her hooks from the number. The track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Malaika was dancing alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan atop a moving train. The choreography was done by Farah Khan. Kartik Aaryan flies economy class, says Internet: New trend to promote movies Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen flying economy class on a plane and a video of it has gone viral. A video shared by famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Kartik boarding an Indigo flight and is seen looking for his seat. He is seen wearing a powder blue t-shirt paired with pants. The video has now garnered split attention on social media, with some hailing the actor for being grounded while others say it’s a new way to promote the film. One user wrote in the comments section: This is the new trend to promote movies. One defended the actor and said: Lol guys, Indigo only has economy class so please. A netizen said it was a publicity stunt. KA will always be a boy with middle class values, a fan said. One of them quoted a line from the iconic film Hera Pheri and said: Promotion ka chakkar Babu bhaiya promotion ka chakkar. Kartik is preparing for the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The film will be released in theaters on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. (IANS) Advertisement

