The Last of Us boss addresses Joel’s death storyline – TV – Entertainment





The last of us will be back for season two – but fans are worried about the fate of Peter Pascal character. HBOThe critically acclaimed doomsday drama was renewed for another season earlier this year, and viewers are wondering what’s in store for Joel. The first season of the series was heavily based on the 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and the upcoming season is expected to follow the second part of the popular game. For those who haven’t played the game, Joel dies in The Last of US Part Two, after being hunted down by a mysterious militia. After fans speculated about Joel’s fate in season two, the show boss finally opened up about how part two influenced the other writers. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Craig Mazin, who is the showrunner of The Last of Us, remained tight-lipped about Joel’s disappearance.

“I mean, I can’t tell you anything about this season. Is Joel dead? All right. I’m not saying anything ag*****n. “People are going to have to wonder. And you know what, good,” he teased. “Because that’s the thing. First of all, every time you do [a product like this] … whenever you adapt something where there is source material. “The adaptation is certainly expected to touch on the main points of the source material and that’s mostly what happens,” he added.

Craig also maintained that the creative team had a solid plan in mind for the execution of Joel’s script, but whether or not that included Joel’s death was mysteriously left open. The first season of the hit action drama managed to strike the right balance between relevance to the game and inclusion of its own perspectives on specific plots and storylines. It was also reported that HBO wanted to renew The Last of Us for a third season. This could mean that the writers may want to keep Joel in action for as long as possible.

The Last of Us Part II picks up four years after the first game and storyline, where Joel and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) now live in a large communal settlement in Jackson, Wyoming. The duo finally get a taste of normal life, as Ellie has a healthy relationship with a woman named Dina, while Joel is seen as a father figure by the community. However, things take a tragic turn when players then encounter a character called Abby, who seeks revenge on Joel for killing his father, who was one of the surgeons he killed saving Ellie. By the time Ellie finds Joel, she is held captive and forced to watch him be beaten to death. The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-express.com/entertainment/tv/103793/The-Last-of-Us-season-2-Craig-Mazin-addresses-Joel-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos