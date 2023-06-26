Ray J swears to be a better husband for Princess Love | Entertainment





Ray J has sworn to be a better husband for Princess Love. The couple first split in May 2020 after nearly four years of marriage, but reconciled in July, only for the ‘One Wish’ hitmaker to file for divorce again in September of that year. before asking to have the petition dismissed in February 2021, and the 42-year-old singer explained that they managed to mend their relationship by focusing on their friendship first. He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about rebuilding their romance: “[It was] we just become best friends and do things that she likes to do that I like to do and just hang in there. “She’s my best friend, I’m her best friend. And all the friends and everyone we had around, they have to get out of our bubble. “I think once we started locking ourselves in like that, it became super fun, you know? … “For me it’s just about compromising a lot more, listening and trying to figure out how we can do it right, and what I can do to be better too. “I mean, when you look at the edge and it’s about to be over for real, that’s a sure thing, it changes the whole scope of things. And I’m glad we stayed there. -inside.” Princess – who has Melody, five, and Epik, three, with his wife – admitted that relationships are “never easy”. She said: “I mean love is hard. It’s never easy but it always works. And that’s what it’s supposed to be, right? “I feel like there were a lot of people who were against us, and, I mean, even part of the world is against us. But we just have to exclude everyone and focus on us and our family.” The couple showed a united front at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (6/25/23) and said “love wins”. Taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to present the award for Best New Artist, Ray exclaimed, “Love wins. I love you, baby. I listen, I try to compromise, I I’ll never let you go.” And he jokingly called the “flies” who tried to get Princess’ attention during their split. He said, “And to all the guys flying out there who have been DMs to my wife when we weren’t together, I see you, and I want to let you know, she’s mine.”

