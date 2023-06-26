Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024: Complete List – Billboard





Gwen Stefani, Dr. Dre, Def Leppard, Darius Rucker and Toni Braxton are among 31 entertainment professionals who have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame Selection Committee, made up of former Walk of Fame winners, selected the new winners from hundreds of nominations. They were ratified by the board of directors of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 21. Ellen K, KOST radio personality and chair of the Walk of Fame selection committee, announced the new honorees at a press conference Monday, June 26, broadcast live from the rooftop of the Aster in Hollywood. “The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K (who is a Walk of Fame star) said in a statement. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’ve made Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! Stefanis’ husband, Blake Shelton, received his star on May 12, 2023. Dre has received numerous accolades over the past year, including a Primetime Emmy as a performer on the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. At the Grammys in February, he received the first Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Last week, he received the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAPs 2023 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. While most of the musical names that were chosen should receive stars in the recording category, the late and great Otis Redding (who died in a plane crash in 1967) was selected in the live theater category, and the actress-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored in the television category. Michelle Yeoh, who earlier this year became the first Asian to win a Best Actress Oscar forEverything everywhere all at oncewas shortlisted in the film category, as was the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Best Actor posthumously for his role in Ma Raineys Black Stockings. (Redding and Boseman are only posthumous Walk of Fame recipients this year.) There is a double entry, Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan, who are co-hosts of the TV show The fat and the skinny. Dates have not yet been set for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule Star Ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days before the dedication on the official site. The Walk of Fame, which began in 1960, consists of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles. Besides being a world-famous tourist attraction, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a high-profile honor. It’s the only award that can be shared with fans, said Walk of Fame Ceremonies Producer Ana Martinez. Billboard for a feature on the Walk of Fame was published in May. The Oscar, the Grammy, the Tony belongs to someone. This one is on the sidewalk. [Fans] can sit next to it. They can pose with it. It is an interactive price. Winners are selected in six categories: film, television, theatre/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment. Here are this year’s winners, listed by category. Registration Norwood Cognac Charles Fox Darius Rucker Def Leppard Dr.Dre Glen Ballard Gwen Stefani Samy Hagar Toni Braxton

Movies Chadwick Boseman (posthumous) Chris Pine Chris Meledandri Christine Ricci Gal Gadot Kevin Feige Maggie Gyllenhaal michelle yeo

Television Eugene Levy jim nantz Ken Jeong Kerry Washington Mario Lopez Michael Schur Sheryl Lee Ralph Ral De Molina & Lili Estefan

Live Theater/Live Show Otis Redding (posthumous) Jane Krakowski

Sports entertainment Billie Jean King Carl Meteos

