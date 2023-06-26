Street circus, opera and Bollywood dancers will perform at the High Street festival





On Saturday, July 22, six local acts – from circus to opera to Bollywood dancers – will take to the streets of iconic downtown venues to entertain locals and visitors from 11:30 a.m. Talented Bedford locals put on eclectic, family-friendly performances in our historic High Street as part of the day-long Take to the Streets festival. Produced by Kaye Mahoney in partnership with the Bedford Players Trust, it really is a local thing for the locals. Kaye, who has 25 years of experience in the arts and culture sector, secured funding for the project from the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) cultural program. She has previously staged events at organizations such as Kings College London, the Barbican Arts Center and the National Theater and has a particular interest in the performing arts and live performance, and has previously trained and worked as an actress. “Having recently moved to Bedford, I am thrilled to have received funding to bring together these talented local artists and community groups,” Kaye said. “I hope people can join us for what will be a lively and entertaining afternoon in downtown Bedford. Lissy Malt of the Bedford Players Trust said: “This will be such a special event for Bedford, showcasing a host of local talent, providing free Bedford entertainment in the town “Kaye hs peen cooks up a treat for all of us.” The event was funded by Historic England, Bedford Borough Council, SEMLEP and BedfordBID and here’s what to expect… Take to the streets – event program Silver Faces / Bedford Statue Reflections from 11:30 a.m. Taeja and Elvis Veira

Bedford Community Choir, Opus 18. Image: Opus 18 Silver Square will host live music in the heart of downtown. Entertainment will come from the Opus 18 Community Choir, led by Evelyn Sutherland and backing Clare Sugars and soulful R&B from father and daughter duo, Taeja and Elvis Veira. Elvis has been singing since the age of eight and Taeja performed her first concert with her father when she was only seven. Next to Bedford Town Bridge from 1pm Spikey Will is more used to performing at Covent Garden in London than in his hometown of Bedford Street performer, Spikey Will, Danger Man is a regular fixture at Covent Garden and for the first time ever he will perform his street performance in his home town of Bedford. Local soprano Andrea Tweedale, from Bedford-based events company Castle Events, will sing some of the finest opera arias to her fellow Bedford residents. Andrea Tweedale. Image: Events at the castle Harpur Square from 2:30 p.m. The ever-popular Promethidion is a children’s song and dance group whose main mission is to promote Polish culture and traditions in the Bedford community. The group always performs in the colorful and vibrant national costumes of Poland – Stroje Krakowskie. Promethidion. Image: PBIC Based in Bedford, Nritham Dance Academy has been teaching all forms of classical Indian, Indian folk and Bollywood dances for

for the past 15 years, partying regularly at the Bedford River Festival, Northampton Diwali and Cambridge Mela. Their members will perform a selection of dances in Bedford’s Harpur Square. Nritham Dance Academy Visitors to Bedford can park for free for two hours every Saturday in all council-owned town center car parks.





