The abbey and the minister condemn the aggression against the Ukrainian actor





The Abbey Theater and Culture Minister have condemned an ‘indiscriminate, random and unprovoked act of violence’ after a visiting Ukrainian cast member was assaulted, glazed over and bitten by a group of assailants in the Dublin city Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Hrekov was attacked on Saturday evening outside the theater after taking part in a performance of Brian Friel’s play “Translations”. The 23-year-old, who was in Ireland with the National Academic Drama Theater Lesya Ukrainka, was hospitalized after the attack and has since returned to Kyiv with his band. The Eden Quay attack allegedly took place after two men and three women tried to take Mr Hrekov’s cigarettes. When an altercation ensued, he was assaulted, glazed over and bitten, before being taken to Mater Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Minister Catherine Martin condemned the “cowardly attack”, along with other Irish politicians. She said Translations’ production was “an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the Ukrainian people”. “I hope Oleksandr makes a full recovery and returns to his profession as soon as possible,” she said on Twitter. In a statement, the Abbey Theater described the attack as an “unprovoked and random act of indiscriminate violence”. “We were honored to host and work with our Ukrainian colleagues from the National Academic Drama Theater Lesya Ukrainka over the past ten days, showing their sold-out production of Brian Friel’s translations at the Abbey Theatre,” he said. -he declares. “They are an incredible and resilient group of artists – using their art as an act of resistance to speak about their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way. “Unfortunately, one of the actors was attacked near the Abbey on Saturday night after the final performance. It was an unprovoked and random indiscriminate act of violence which required the actor to receive stitches and hospital care. “The Abbey Theater and the National Academic Drama Theater Lesya Ukrainka condemn this behavior and unite against bullying and violence of this nature. “The actor is recovering well and started the journey back to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday. The Abbey Theater will continue to work with the gardai, who are investigating the incident.” “This incident will not overshadow the joyful and meaningful collaboration between our two theater companies,” the statement concluded. In a statement, a Garda spokesman confirmed they had been contacted about an alleged assault on Eden Quay on Saturday evening. They said a man in his 20s was taken to Mater Hospital for treatment for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening and to date no arrests have been made.

