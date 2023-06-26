Danny Ainge scams Hawks is great off-season entertainment for Knicks fans

Derrick Rose’s time with Knicks may not be over after team turns down option by Jordanna Clark

This time last year, Danny Ainge was becoming the No. 1 villain of the New York Knicks fanbase. Knicks-Donovan Mitchell trade rumors lasted a few months before the Cavaliers stepped in and responded to Ainge’s demands for star custody.

New York fans need not worry about doing business with Ainge this offseason, which is good news. Instead, fans can now sit back and watch the executive successfully scam other teams, especially the Hawks.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta traded John Collins to Utah for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick. After years of speculation about the Hawks trading Collins, they finally did, but for a disappointing return.

ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta largely offloads Collins’ three years, $78 million for roster-building flexibility and alignment with impending salary cap changes. pic.twitter.com/CpAfTNXKMq — Adrien Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2023

Knicks fans can enjoy Danny Ainge robbing Hawks in long-awaited John Collins trade

John Collins business rumors have been circulating for what seems like 10 years now, except it’s more like three years. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Hawks in 2017 and his name kept cropping up in trade talks. Finally, he is on the way to Jazz.

Atlanta was able to open a $25.3 million trade exception by dropping Collins’ contract, but it was for a meager return. Once upon a time, the Hawks demanded a first-round pick in exchange for Collins, which partly explains why he stayed in Atlanta as long as he did. The Hawks saw his trade value drop significantly, so much so that none other than Danny Ainge was able to capitalize on Atlanta’s incompetence.

Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks and Jazz had been in talks for a year about a deal with Collins. It took that long for something to happen, and it’s not at all surprising that Ainge and Utah won the trade. Look what Ainge got in exchange for Rudy Gobert last summer. This trade doesn’t pale in comparison to what Atlanta got for Collins.

The Hawks just got Danny Ainge. For Knicks fans, it couldn’t have happened to a better team.