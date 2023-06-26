Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 50th birthday in Paris, gorges herself on pancakes | Bollywood





Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Paris. She turned 50 on Sunday. She took to her Instagram account and posted photos from the French capital, suggesting the actor may be on a solo trip. Read also : Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities share their wishes for Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday in Paris. Karisma Kapoor’s birthday in Paris Karisma shared a bunch of photos in a black one-shoulder outfit. The first photo showed her posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. It was followed by another photo of the city. She also added a quick clip of herself gorging herself on delicious pancakes. Sharing them all, Karisma wrote in the caption, Birthday, along with several emojis. She also added some additional photos of the streets of Paris. Shortly after her post went live, fans rushed to the comments section and showered her with warm wishes. Her close friend Amrita Arora commented, Girlllll.”Happy birthday beautiful! added celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Karisma Kapoor in Paris Celebrities on the occasion of Karisma’s 50th anniversary Meanwhile, Karisma also shared a video of a cupcake with a candle on top, as she seemingly celebrated her special day alone. She also responded to celebrities who wished her well on social media. From Madhuri Dixit to Suniel Shetty and Amrita Arora, many have posted for Karisma. Madhuri Dixit wrote for her on the photo-sharing app, Happy Birthday to the sweetest, hardest-working person I’ve known. I wish you all the happiness in life and have a smashing day. Ananya Panday shared a sweet photo and wrote a message for Karisma: Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor.. forever OG inspiration. Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie Prem Qaidi and became one of the most popular stars in the 1990s with several hits under her belt such as Jigar, Anari, Coolie No.1, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai. and Fiza among others. Upcoming works Karisma will next be seen in an upcoming Brown series. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic cop, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. Apart from that, Karisma also has director Homi Adajania’s upcoming Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

