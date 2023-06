Another Cannabis Lounge Opens in West Hollywood

For those who drink it, an additional cannabis parlor could debut in West Hollywood this summer. It’s been quite a journey for this relatively new type of hospitality business, which didn’t exist in Los Angeles County until the Original Cannabis Cafe opened in 2018. Consumer lounge openings have slowed significantly during the pandemic and the Original Cannabis Cafe remains temporarily closed. But according to WeHoville, PleasureMed, which won a coveted consumer lounge license in 2018, will open this year on a rooftop next door. The next consumer show is by the owners of longtime adult entertainment store Pleasure Chest. The report also addresses a rumor that a second cannabis consumer lounge is underway at the closed Retrofit gym at 7624 Santa Monica Boulevard, but there are no details on an opening date. Before the pandemic, West Hollywood was on track to open 16 cannabis parlors. In April 2022, Artist Tree opened its consumer lounge on the second floor above its dispensary. And in October, Woody Harrelson presented the Woods, a lush oasis-like consumer lounge in the former studio of legendary designer Thomas Schoos. Native Foods in Westwood Native Foods plant-based restaurant has held in Westwood for decades, but closed last Friday, according to Toddrickallen. But there is hope for plant-based food in the area, as Native Foods is looking for a new location in Westwood. Have LA restaurants noticed a drop in business since the WGA strike began? THE Los Angeles Times spoke with restaurateurs who depend on film and TV productions for their business and saw a 30-40% drop in revenue from catering and industry events. These food-related companies attribute the drop to the WGA strike, which began on May 2. New brunch at Stanleys Wet Goods Over the weekend, the watering wonderland of Culver City Stanleys Wet Goods launched a new brunch. In addition to Turkish Eggs or Prosciutto and Eggs on Toast with Pesto, Arugula and Parmesan on Bub & Grandmas sourdough, there are plenty of wines, draft beers or low-pot cocktails. in alcohol and without alcohol to try. Chef Miles Thompson at Alta Adams Altas Keith Corbin will collaborate with chef Miles Thompson to produce a four-course dinner tonight. Two James Beard-appointed chefs are launching the monthly Altas Chef Dinner Series to help fund the new non-profit restaurant, Alta Community. It’s $85, and there’s an additional wine selection option in the adjacent Adams Wine Shop. Book a table at Lost.

Register to receive the newsletter

LA eater

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2023/6/26/23769927/pleasure-med-west-hollywood-cannabis-consumption-lounge-opening-am-intel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos