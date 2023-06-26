When and where to see 4th of July fireworks in the suburbs





July 4 – which falls on a Tuesday this year – is almost here, and that means fireworks. Here’s a list of where you can see them every day through July 4 and beyond. Find all of our 4th of July coverage at www.dailyherald.com. friday june 30 Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. June 30 at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. www.mplions.org. Saturday July 1 Bloomingdale’s Fireworks Show: Dusk Saturday, July 1, in the open space of the old Indian Lakes Golf Course, 250 W. Schick Road. Seven food vendors and light novelty vendor on site. No shuttle service; on-site parking is first come, first served. villageofbloomingdale.org. 4th of July Fireworks at Sleepy Hollow: 9 p.m., Saturday, July 1, Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20 donation at the door. facebook.com/sleepyhollowserviceclub. Carol Stream Independence Day Fireworks: 9:15 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Downtown Ross Ferraro, 960 N. Gary Ave. carolstream.org. Round Lake Beach Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Round Lake Beach Civic and Cultural Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. rlbciviccenter.com. Celebrate the Fox Lake Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. foxlake.org. Sunday July 2

A man uses his cell phone to record fireworks at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines.

-John Stark | Staff photographer, 2022 Des Plaines Fireworks: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf Road. Dance with the DJ and play garden games before the fireworks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. The event is weather dependent and updates will be communicated via Facebook at facebook.com/cityofdesplaines. Free. desplaines.org/july4. Crystal Lake Independence Day Fireworks: 9 p.m., Sunday, July 2, Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Regular entrance to the beach, 9am-2.30pm; see admission prices on website. Fireworks rates after 2:30 p.m., $5 per person, free for children under 3 years old. crystallakeparks.org.

Crowds watch fireworks from Barrington High School in Barrington.

-John Stark | Staff photographer, 2021 Barrington 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. www.barrington-il.gov. Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. northwestfourthfest.com. Monday July 3 Rosemont Rockin’ In the Park Concert and Fireworks: Concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place. rosemont.com/leparc/calendar-of-events. Roselle Independence Day Fireworks: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 at West Campus of Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Food trucks along Bryn Mawr Avenue starting at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Free. roselle.il.us. Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: Monday, July 3 at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. It is recommended that spectators be parked before 8 p.m. vhw.org/4thofJuly. Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: Monday, July 3 at dusk, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Best viewing available at RiverEdge Park (gates open at 7 p.m.) and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. aurora-il.org. Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, at Community Park, 250 E. Wood St. Fireworks are launched from the back of the party hall. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest. Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration: Dusk Monday, July 3 at Maine East High School, 2601 W. Dempster St. www.prparks.org/Events/List/july-3rd-fireworks-celebration-2. Wauconda Fireworks Celebration: Dusk Monday, July 3 at Wauconda Village, 101 N. Main St. Wauconda-il.gov. North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Riverfront Park, next to the Party Hall, 25 E. State St. Music by Hello Weekend party band at 6 p.m. at 9 p.m. Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.; State Street Bridge closed from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. northaurora.org. Wheaton Independence Day Fireworks: 9pm, Monday July 3, Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4. Lisle Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Community Park, 1800 Short Street. Limited on-site parking; parking available at Riverview Drive & Short Street lot, Sea Lion Water Park, Lisle Junior High School and downtown Lisle suburban lots. A rideshare pickup and drop-off area at the Recreation Center, 1925 Ohio St. villageoflisle.org. Taste of Oak Brook Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road. Before the show, live music by Sixteen Candles. oak-brook.org/375/Taste-of-Oak-Brook. tuesday 4th july Schaumburg Boomers Fireworks Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. Fireworks evening. Tickets cost between $16 and $55. boomersbaseball.com. 4th of July Concert and Fireworks at Buffalo Grove: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road. A full symphonic band will perform American, Patriotic, Traditional and Broadway selections, followed by the annual village fireworks display. www.vbg.org. Elk Grove Village Lions Club 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4 at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. elkgrovelionsclub.org. Lombard 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday July 4th at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue. villageoflombard.org. Morton Grove Days Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4 at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St. mortongrovedays.org. Northbrook 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday July 4th at Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields. Arrive early and enjoy DJ entertainment and purchase dessert from the on-site vendor at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome at 7 p.m. Spectators may bring their own food, soft drinks, chairs and/or blankets. www.northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events. Skokie Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4 at Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St. www.skokieparks.org. St. Charles’s Day Fireworks: Twilight on Tuesday, July 4 at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues. New location this year. View from the Fox River, Pottawatomie Park and surrounding downtown. stcparks.org/july-4th. Bartlett 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at the Community Park, at the intersection of South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road, Bartlett. bartlett4thofjuly.com. Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 9:15 p.m. at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. laczurich.org. Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at the Salk Park Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive. www.cityrm.org. Vernon Hills Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, over Big Bear and Little Bear Lake, located in Century Park. vernonhills.org. Glen Ellyn 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday July 4th, Lake Ellyn Park, near Lenox Road. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/. 4th of July Fireworks at Glenview: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. glenviewparks.org. Winnetka Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road. Viewing of the fireworks will take place on the grass of Skokie Playfield. www.winpark.org. Elgin 4th of July Fireworks: 9:20 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, along Grove Avenue and Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. cityofelgin.org/july4. Batavia Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. The event starts at 5 p.m. with food vendors. Batavia Community Band plays from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Sky Concert, with fireworks to music, runs from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org. Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Rd. downers.us. Huntley Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47. Party in the park sponsored by Huntley Community Radio starting at 7 p.m. huntley.il.us. Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. www.mplions.org. Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, Village Plaza Circle, 300 Plaza Circle. mundelein.org. Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at the Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road. For the fourth year in a row, Naperville is hosting a free fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks. Red, white and BOOM! Fireworks: 9.30pm on Tuesday July 4 at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. lincolnshireil.gov. Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. www.streamwood.org. Warrenville 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road. Brass on Fire music from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Hi Infidelity from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. warrenville.il.us. Waukegan 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at the Port of Waukegan, 199 N. Harbor Place. waukeganil.gov. Westmont Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive. Pyrotechnic show in double fire. westmont.illinois.gov. Woodstock 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4 at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. For $10, park in the park using the South Street entrance. Walk-ins use the South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Donations are welcome. Dealers will provide snacks and beverages. woodstockil.gov.

The annual 4th of July celebration in Itasca includes a large fireworks display.

– Courtesy of Hamilton Partners Itasca Independence Day Fireworks: 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes near I-390 and Park Boulevard. Synchronized with pop music, film music and patriotic music. Free entry; on-site parking with a $25 donation per car. www.itasca.com. Saturday July 8 Pingree Grove Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at the Baseball Complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. villageofpingreegrove.org. Fox River Grove Fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane. Music by DJ Powers; luminous accessories for sale; Cary-Grove Jaycees, Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge, and Fox River Grove Lions sell treats and cold drinks, along with My Sisters Tomato, Brother’s BBQ, Girls Got Balls, Mario’s Taco Cart, and My Funnel food trucks. foxrivergrove.org.

