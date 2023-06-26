Kim Kardashian goes Old Hollywood for Vogue Italia as she gushes about newfound confidence





Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue Italy Kim Kardashian is an easy, airy and beautiful cover girl. The 42-year-old reality star graced the cover of Vogue Italys July 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, June 27. On the front page, Kardashian channeled Old Hollywood in a form-fitting black dress that featured a cone-shaped design on the bodice. The California native paired the satin number with sheer black gloves. The most notable aspect of her look, however, was the Kardashians helmet.

The eye-catching fascinator featured a textured crown with protruding feathers. Elsewhere in the series, Kardashian showed off her curves in a black crochet dress by Versace over Intimissimi lingerie. In her cover, the TV personality opened up about her style evolution and what she thinks of fashion Since break up with ex-husband Kanye West. For years, rapper Stronger, 46, has styled the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, dressing her for red carpets, press tours and more. Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue Italy I feel like it’s a new me, said Kardashian Vogue Italy. My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner I trusted so much in opinion. When that happens, you sort of lose yours. »

She continued: Now I’m at a point where I just want to do the right thing. I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, take care of my business and value my relationships with my children. As for what I want to leave behind, I’m not the kind of person who forgets where it came from. I am grateful for all of this. (Kardashian and West share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.)

Regarding her wardrobe, Kardashian said, “I love emerging talent. My stylist is always on the lookout for new ones. relationships and brands. We always kept an ear out on the streets and saw what was going on there and what everyone liked and wore.

Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue Italy Later in the interview, Kardashian revealed that she was expanding her beauty business, SKKN by Kim.

I’m excited because we’re growing because we’re growing and there’s so much I wanted to say and do with the skin, and it’s all finally going to happen, Kardashian shared. I research all the time, but I also think a lot of my research is about when I do my makeup. I work with top makeup artists, so seeing all the products they use and everything they talk about is inspiring. kardashians unveiled its cosmetics brand in June 2022 after closing KKW Beauty in 2021. Its business portfolio also includes lingerie brand Skims, which earned $500 million in 2022. The beauty mogul was chosen to be the cover star of Time Issue of the 100 most influential companies of 2023, which debuted on Tuesday, June 20.

