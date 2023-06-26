Daily Dose – Help kids get away from the screen this summer





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children between the ages of 8 and 18 spend an average of 7.5 hours in front of a screen for entertainment each day, including 4.5 hours watching television. For children aged 11 to 14, the average screen time exceeds 9 hours per day. Over a year, this represents 136 full days. While screen time can be a great learning tool and video chats allow children to connect with loved ones, Dr. Julissa Joyce, pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Denver Pediatrics, reminds parents that it There is good and bad screen time. . “The best kind of screen time is the time you supervise,” says Joyce. “Parents should be the most influential factor in a child’s life. Therefore, using a screen to entertain your children sets you apart and leaves your children vulnerable to all the negative effects of the screen. Screen time should be limited. A screen does not replace a responsible adult. Too much screen time can lead to obesity and addiction. The CDC recommends children get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. The time kids spend watching TV, playing video games, or surfing the web is time they could be physically active. “The time a child is on a screen is the time they are not active, and children need to be active,” adds Joyce. “Screen time has a direct link to obesity; which means that the more time a child spends in front of a screen, the greater the risk of obesity. Plus, screens are addictive. Exposure to screens in early childhood creates a “need” for screens that is difficult to overcome later in life. » Parents can help their children by limiting screen time to no more than 1-2 hours per day. Creative ways to do this include removing televisions from children’s bedrooms and encouraging children to join clubs, play outdoors or play sports. “Especially take screens off during meals and sleep – it’s a must! As parents, you need to designate screen-free times or areas in the house,” says Joyce. Other ideas to help kids spend less screen time include: Keep bedrooms free of TVs, computers and other devices

Use a radio for background noise instead of TV

Be intentional about what programs you want to watch ahead of time and schedule it

Try other family activities like board games or a walk

To set an example for your children, take note of your own screen time habits and limit yourself to two hours a day.

Keep books, magazines, and board games in the family room so they’re easy to access

Make a list of fun activities to do instead of being in front of a screen Need some fun, screen-free ideas to keep your kids busy this summer? Consider: Play with blocks, puzzles or board games

Creating artwork or other crafts

Read a book or go to the library

Walk, cycle or rollerblade

Playing a sport or throwing and catching a ball outdoors

Host a dance party or play charades

Find a pen pal and write letters

Learn to cook or bake Does your child need a pediatrician? Find one near you. Similar Items

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atriumhealth.org/dailydose/2023/06/26/help-children-break-away-from-the-screen-this-summer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos