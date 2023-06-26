Rajat Bedi reveals that many of his scenes were cut from Koi Mil Gaya; Shares why he left Bollywood





Rajat Bedi, who made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with 2001: Do Hazaar Ek (1988) alongside Jackie Shroff and Tabu got his breakthrough role in Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. He shot to fame after portraying the role of Raj Saxena in the Hrithik Roshan. and the star of Preity Zinta. But things didn’t go well for Saxena while filming Koi Mil Gaya. The 53-year-old actor revealed he fell into depression after watching the film’s final cut. Apart from this, Rajat Bedi also explained why he left Bollywood so early. Rajat Bedi reveals his scenes were cut from Koi Mil Gaya In a recent interview with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat Bedi revealed that even though Koi Mil Gaya was a megahit, he was disappointed with the final cut of the film. He said that the movie directed by Rakesh Roshan played a key role in his life which made him realize that he needed to take a break from his acting career. After making the decision, Rajat went to Canada to start over and a new life. Explaining the reason why he quit acting, Rajat Bedi said he fell into depression after realizing that several of his scenes with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan were cut from the film. He even revealed that he was out of the game when Koi Mil Gaya’s team went for promotions. Bedi added: My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya came out, they completely cut me off from commercials/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, we have expectations. I felt bad. Why did Rajat Bedi leave Bollywood? Apart from serious issues with Koi Mil Gaya, Rajat Bedi has a brand new reason why he left Bollywood. The actor said that while doing movies with Sunny Deol, his checks bounced. Koi actor Mil Gaya also added that he was disappointed with his income despite his fame. Rajat shared, I was like how am I going to grow? I get movies, I get fame but I had to run a household. Not only that, but also he was ashamed because his friends were doing high quality business while he was short of money. Meanwhile, the character of Rajat Bedis Raj Saxena in the movie Koi Mil Gaya is still alive in the hearts of the public. Apart from this film, Rajat acted in several films such as International Khiladi (1999), The Train (2007), Hera Pheri etc. It was recently featured in Gol Gappe and was released on February 17. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan prepare for their first collaboration; SRK & Siddharth Anand will produce

