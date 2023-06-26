Newsom should give major tax break to Hollywood studios





Hollywood productions have shot behind the confines of Southern California, and other states have long offered studios major incentives to shoot away from the Golden State. As unions strike or prepare to strike, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give studios a major tax break to keep productions in the state, while beefing up on-set security. Newsom is expected to sign legislation that will give major Hollywood studios the tax relief they are asking for. The legislation extends a California productions tax credit of up to $330 million, made available annually through 2030. Last summer, Newsoms’ office released a statement in support of the tax extension, saying it would help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse and inclusive workforce. It’s something both studios and striking writers agree on, said John August, screenwriter and Writers Guild of America bargaining committee member. August said the tax credit benefits the industry, and with talks between writers and studios stalled, he hopes it will mean more money for everyone. But for productions to be encouraged, there are several conditions. Productions are incentivized if they meet diversity goals and make sets more inclusive. There would also be a new set of security measures. In the wake of the deadly filming of Rust, legislation would require the hiring of an on-set security adviser and require on-site gunsmiths to have increased training and special licensing. Rusty Weapons supervisor charged with throwing drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting

August thinks lawmakers and industry leaders shouldn’t just be thinking about what he calls one-time accidents, but rather ways to keep crew members safe at all times. KTLA reached out to the Motion Picture Association, which represents the studios’ interests, but they weren’t available for comment. Negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers are currently at the bargaining table with SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, in hopes of reaching an agreement. The union is ready to hit the picket line on June 30.



