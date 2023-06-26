Simon Cowell “in total shock” following the foiled raid in a mansion | Entertainment
Simon Cowell ‘couldn’t believe’ a plot to burglarize his home had been foiled before he even knew it.
The 63-year-old music mogul – who is engaged to Lauren Silverman, 45, and has nine-year-old son Eric with her – had no idea a security expert who lost a fortune after working with A-listers were plotting to rob some of their former clients using a Bulgarian decoder worth £750 until British tabloid The Sun handed over a file to police revealing the planned raid.
After learning of the plot, he told The Sun newspaper: “When I was first told this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it. It was like something out of a science movie -fiction. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have worked hard to expose this.”
The businessman – who was arrested and later released on bail – reportedly held a meeting at a hotel bar to discuss the lavish property of ‘The X Factor’ judge towards the end of May and claimed that the intervention might involve “binding” people during the raid.
According to the outlet, he told his accomplice: The door has been installed. It has windows, doors, patio doors. He’s got two security guards, and honestly mate, they’re in a small room the size of this area here with 16 monitors so they have cameras all over the house. Because, you know, he got robbed a few years ago. That’s why he had these doors and windows made. I just know what security he has because I’ve been in that security booth. Every part of the house is covered. He will have his own security guard.”
After the outlet learned of the device – which is believed to have been delivered by DHL and can open “100%” of all doors – Simon spoke of his “total shock” at the situation and was amazed that such software code could be obtained in the first place.
He said: I was in total shock. The fact that it’s possible for someone to get the software code to sell to someone so they can break into the house my family lives in is disgusting. Even considering doing this is dangerous and unwise. People who try to enter other people’s homes care no less about the consequences and how the people living in those homes might have been affected.”
