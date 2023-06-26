Stanowski will shoot a movie in Bollywood. Stars on board and a strong reference to Natalia Janoszek





Stanowski surprises again. “Bollywood Zero” was born There are probably few people interested in gossip websites and not only who do not know about the series called “Stanoszek”. It’s a story that has its origins in May this year, when on Sport Channel, in the program “Dziennikarskie Zero”, Krzysztof Stanowski dissected the entire film career of Polish celebrity Natalia Janoszek. In his 40-minute program, Stanowski proves that the film career of the actress and model from Bielsko-Biała is greatly exaggerated. He will even say that it is the biggest prank of the Polish media in recent years. After the show aired, Natalia Janoszek blocked comments on her accounts and remained silent for two weeks. After this period, she issued a statement in which she announced that she would sue Krzysztof Stanowski. Stanowski travels to Mumbai and follows Natalia Janoszek After Natalia’s statement, Janoszek Stanowski announced that he would travel to Mumbai, India to see for himself how well-known and popular the Polish actress is in Bollywood. As announced, it will do so and fly there on June 19. From the first day of his stay, he released a short teaser of the street survey, during which the Indians he met easily recognized all the Bollywood stars except Natali Janoszek.

Krzysztof Stanowski did not stop there and quickly announced that within two days he could star in the film, receive a HIFA award for it and perform in a dance with the stars. At this time, he received a letter from the Warsaw court, where, by order of this body, Stanowski and Kana Sportowy are forbidden to talk about the career of Natalia Janoszek. Some of the issues I can’t address include: a ban on saying that Janoszek invented her career, invented her life, or unjustifiably portrayed herself as a Bollywood star. Stanowski comments on Janoszek’s court letter and shows all Hindus who Krzysztof Stanowski stars in his own film. It’s trolling Natalia Janoszek Stanowski, referring to the question, said directly that one way or another he would release video recordings of the investigation he conducted in Mumbai. And there again it must be said that as he said, so he will do. The trailer for the film “Chicken Curry Love” has just been released, which Stanowski shot in India and starred (in the trailer, not in the film) Cezary Pazura and Sebastian Fabijaski. The plot of the film is very simple. Stanowski (actually Khris Stan Khan) plays a Polish gangster who smuggles drugs through Tokyo. While smuggling, his plane is shot down and he lands on a beach in Mumbai, where he is helped by a mysterious beauty. This is where all the action happens. Stanowski is chased by gangsters from Japan, and he overcomes all adversities through dance and love. Stanowski has already announced that there will be at least four episodes of “Bollywood Zero”, in which we will see everything that was shot in Mumbai. In what form and how Stanowski and Kana Sportowy will want to circumvent the judicial ban on publishing about Natalia Janoszek, we will soon find out. Meanwhile, the ‘Journalism Zero’ author landed at Warsaw airport, where he was greeted by a crowd of fans. Khris Stan Khan was so moved that he and his fans performed the dance we previously saw in the trailer for “Chicken Curry Love.” See for yourself.



