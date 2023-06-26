Next Superman Actor Could Be Announced Next Week, Superman: Legacy Enters Endgame





The DC Universe Could Be About To Announce The New Superman As James Gunn And DC Studios Are Reportedly Nailing Superman: Legacy forerunners in screen testing. As the DCEU comes to an end, the DC Universe is on its way with Gunn and Peter Safran leading DC Studios as they attempt to create a new shared universe across television and film. The film that is currently in pre-production is Superman: Legacy, a tale of the Man of Steel in his early days as a superhero. Over the past few weeks, the studio has been meeting with actors for the roles of Superman and Lois Lane, before beginning filming next year. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It looks like the world will finally know who the next Superman will be soon, possibly as soon as next week. THR reveals that recent screen tests with David Corenswet, Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult had them doing scenes as both Clark Kent and Superman. Corenswet tested with Emma Mackey, while Brittney was paired with Phoebe Dynevor, followed by Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan. By trade, Mackey “continues on the second day” to be tested with other actors like Lois for the Superman: Legacy auditions. On top of that, there could be new candidates for Lex Luthor, as Alexander and Bill Skarsgård have been mentioned for the iconic DC villain. Supposedly, a decision could be made this week on who will land the role of Superman as well as Lois. RELATED: The DC Universe’s Younger Superman Plan Already Avoids 1 Major Pitfall



Who could be the new actors of Superman and Lois Lane When it comes to Superman, the name that’s been beloved in the fan cast ever since. Superman: Legacy was officially announced is David Corenswet. From countless fan trailers and images portraying him as the man of tomorrow, the fact that he’s progressed so far speaks volumes that DC Studios is potentially paying attention to what audiences wants to see in their new Superman to restart. Hoult being ready for the gig is interesting too, given how close he was to getting tapped for The Batman before the role went to Robert Pattinson. The biggest mystery with Hoult, however, is whether he’s only being considered for Superman or if he’s potentially also interested in Superman’s villain Lex Luthor, as casting details have revealed that would be supposed to. be a very different view of him. If the Skargårds are now on the shortlist, it may be a revelation in itself that Hoult is in the running for the Man of Steel. Along with Lois, it’s unclear if Mackey is the eventual favorite, given that she’s the only one to go through the next phase of screen testing. If the reports are true, it won’t be long before Superman: Legacy reveals their new lead duo for Gunn’s DC Universe. This raises the question of whether or not the potential SAG-AFTRA strike plays a factor in Superman: Legacy trying to lock in their stars for at least Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Many had predicted that DC Studios was gearing up to unveil at San Diego Comic-Con, but if the strike did happen, that would explain why they’re already trying to finalize it this month. For now, time will tell who will sign for Superman: Legacy for Lois and Clark, along with other characters being cast. Source: THR Key Release Dates

