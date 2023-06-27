Stanowski made a parody of the film in Bollywood. It includes Pazura and Fabijaski





Krzysztof Stanowski still does not let go of Natalia Janoszek, despite the court ban. This time he made a trailer for the fictional film “Chicken Curry Love”, in which he starred, among others. Cezary Pazura and Sebastian Fabijaski. The YouTube video received over a million views in less than a day.

Do you want to read naTemat.pl without advertising and customize the portal? For the account ‘Your naTemat’







Krzysztof Stanowski flew to Mumbai to check his popularity there Natalia Janoszek – a Polish actress who claims to be Bollywood stars. The journalist will record a survey of residents, to whom he showed photos of Indian film stars. Respondents without hesitation gave names, dopki nie natrafili na fotografi Polki.





Then on Another recording appeared on the profile of Kanu Sportowy Extrain which Stanowski reports on his time in India and parodies Janoszek’s professional life. Yesterday I played Tac with the Stars in India. It was really a great experience, but also a gala. I had, imagine, the price of the Indian lion, said in the video. Waiting the Warsaw court forbids him to publish new materials on Natalia Janoszek. The journalist will receive the appropriate letter, but will decide not to surrender. “Natalia Janoszek thinks she can gag me and forbid me to reveal the truth about her. That’s not it. One way or another, information about her will be released soon, because it is why I went to Mumbai and beyond,” she wrote on Twitter.





Krzysztof Stanowski parodies a Bollywood film. Internet users are delighted And if he promises, he will. On Sunday, June 25, a trailer for a nonexistent movie was released on Kanau Sportowy’s YouTube channel “Curry Chicken Love” with Krzysztof Stanowski aka “Khris Stan Khan” in the lead role. The title refers to the actual production of “Chicken Curry Law”, starring Natalia Janoszek. The trailer was partly made in India, but Cezary Pazura and Sebastian Fabijaski, who shot their roles in Poland, will also be featured. What would this “Bollywood blockbuster” be about if it actually happened?





It is the story of a Polish gangster who, while smuggling drugs in Tokyo, suddenly finds himself in Mumbai following a plane crash. There, pursued by emissaries of the Japanese mafia and through the whole city paid by the Japanese mafia, he manages to take refuge in the embrace of love. It’s love and dance that sets him free, others lose – those who don’t love and don’t danceChristopher Stanowski “This trailer will have more views than all the films with Janoszek put together”, “You’re kidding Krzychu, and from now on we’re waiting for the full version of the film”, “Ms. Janoszek gave us Stan, which we didn’t no We know it and we needed it. Thank you”, “How do I feel that tomorrow Stano will return to Poland in a better style than our national team in the World Cup” read one of the comments of the users. . The trailer became a hit on YouTube – within 16 hours it had 587,000 views and was ranked 5th in YouTube’s “On Time” tab. Krzysztof Stanowski announced he would return to Poland on Monday, but it won’t be the last time from India – apparently the local TV reported on him.





The drama, which has been going on for some time, began with Stanowski’s material in which he unmasked Janoszek’s career. He believes that “it is the best putty in the history of Polish media”. celebrity she then sued the reporters, accusing him of “violating his personal rights”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://natemat.pl/495236,stanowski-nakrecil-parodie-filmu-z-bollywood-a-w-nim-pazura-i-fabijanski The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos