Out In Hollywood Releases Out Loud 2023 List With Best TV Pilot Scripts Not Produced By Queer Writers – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Gay advocacy group Out in Hollywood has released its third annual list of the best non-produced gay-focused TV pilot scripts of the past year.

The scripts that made it to the shortlist went through a blind judging process overseen by the Out in Hollywood Board of Directors, with an all-gay judging panel made up of producers, studios and network executives proud of Out in Hollywood.

“In 2023, our mission seems more urgent than ever. From the political attacks on queer identity and expression unfolding across the country to the WGA’s fight for – among other things – opportunity, equity and creative agency, creating space and of a platform for queer writers remains a necessary act of both protest and joy,” member Maija Gustin said of this year’s list.

Scripts are evaluated on criteria such as the strength of the writer’s voice, the project’s viability for sale in today’s market, conceptual freshness, and a modified version of GLAAD’s Vito-Russo test (similar to the Bechdel test ).

“Celebrating these talented individuals is just one small step to ensuring that underrepresented voices are not left behind in an evolving industry. We stand behind each of these scripts and fully believe that each of these writers has so much more to share if only given the chance,” added the organization’s founder Logan Kriete.

Previous winners have had their featured scripts sold under active development and have even made it into series on major streaming platforms and premium cable channels.

Check out Out in Hollywood’s Out Loud 2023 list below with a brief synopsis of each storyline and its author’s contact information.

CARD CUTTER

Michelle Badillo (her)

Forced to return to live with her father after a failed relationship, Nicki Rivera discovers that the only way to truly grow is to take care of her family business: figuratively and literally.

Contact: Anna Flickinger (UTA)

BLESS YOUR HEART

Tim Kirkman (he/him)

Blood runs thicker than politics and religion in a small town in North Carolina when personal crises bring a brother and sister together, not understanding that each has more to offer the other than they thought.

Contact: Robin Budd (visitor)

HEX

Joey Capuana (he/they)

A deceptive and tenacious drag queen and her clan of novice witches must unravel a twisted supernatural mystery, becoming unlikely heroes in an age-old struggle against satanic forces.

Contact: Alison Mann (Fourth Wall Management)

PEARLS SAVE THE WORLD

Monet Clements (her) & Josh Granovsky (he)

A 10-year-old genius who secretly runs the world’s largest environmental nonprofit must use all his high-tech resources to win his true love.

Open to representation

$EEKING

Tyler Dwiggins (he/him) & Misha Osherovich (they/she)

Queer college best friends Althea and Josh turn to the underworld of “sugar baby” relationships for a quick buck. But when Althea launches an anonymous blog chronicling the duo’s sugar adventures, she must manage an unconventional business with her best friend…AND viral internet fame.

Contact: Micha—Maude Reilly (APA); Tyler — Open to Representation

GLORIOUS EMPIRE

Amanda Caitlyn Eberhardt (they)

In a time of extreme decadence and political turmoil, a rebellious teenage empress sets her sights on one of Rome’s most sacred and untouchable women, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy the most powerful empire. of the world (if her own family doesn’t destroy her first). Based on the incredible true story of Rome’s first and only trans-woman ruler, Elagabalus.

Open to representation

HAPPIER THAN NOT

Dan Kitrosser (he/him) & Jeremiah Zagar (he/him)

A queer teen sci-fi romance set in the South Bronx, centering on Aaron Soto, a happiness-seeking Puerto Rican teenager who wears his vulnerability on his chest. After his girlfriend leaves for summer art camp, we’ll see Aaron and his new friend Thomas plunge into a secret summer of star-crossed love.

Contacts: Dan — Austin Denesuk (CAA); Jeremiah — Dani Potter (WME)

WEST END

Rom Lotan (he/she)

An undercover Israeli police officer extorts gay Palestinian informants for crucial intelligence in the West Bank. When he falls in love with his most dangerous asset, enemies-turned-lovers must work together as their countries and allegiances turn against them.

Contact: Trent Anderson (anonymous content)

KILL YOUR DAUGHTER

Neil McNeil (he/they)

Following a group of East LA 20-somethings trying to reinvigorate post-pandemic queer nightlife. As each member of the group begins to go through tough times, they collectively come up with the only logical solution: perform a ritual sacrifice of their only cis-straight friend…which goes horribly wrong.

Open to representation

HAZE

Jamie Savarese (her)

Welcome to the wild world of sorority hazing: When a starry-eyed college freshman lusts after a senior during rush, she begins a journey of power games. But will joining the most elite house on campus be worth it?

Contact: Allie Cohen (CAA)