Entertainment
Out In Hollywood Releases Out Loud 2023 List With Best TV Pilot Scripts Not Produced By Queer Writers – Deadline
EXCLUSIVE: Gay advocacy group Out in Hollywood has released its third annual list of the best non-produced gay-focused TV pilot scripts of the past year.
The scripts that made it to the shortlist went through a blind judging process overseen by the Out in Hollywood Board of Directors, with an all-gay judging panel made up of producers, studios and network executives proud of Out in Hollywood.
“In 2023, our mission seems more urgent than ever. From the political attacks on queer identity and expression unfolding across the country to the WGA’s fight for – among other things – opportunity, equity and creative agency, creating space and of a platform for queer writers remains a necessary act of both protest and joy,” member Maija Gustin said of this year’s list.
Scripts are evaluated on criteria such as the strength of the writer’s voice, the project’s viability for sale in today’s market, conceptual freshness, and a modified version of GLAAD’s Vito-Russo test (similar to the Bechdel test ).
“Celebrating these talented individuals is just one small step to ensuring that underrepresented voices are not left behind in an evolving industry. We stand behind each of these scripts and fully believe that each of these writers has so much more to share if only given the chance,” added the organization’s founder Logan Kriete.
Previous winners have had their featured scripts sold under active development and have even made it into series on major streaming platforms and premium cable channels.
Check out Out in Hollywood’s Out Loud 2023 list below with a brief synopsis of each storyline and its author’s contact information.
CARD CUTTER
Michelle Badillo (her)
Forced to return to live with her father after a failed relationship, Nicki Rivera discovers that the only way to truly grow is to take care of her family business: figuratively and literally.
Contact: Anna Flickinger (UTA)
BLESS YOUR HEART
Tim Kirkman (he/him)
Blood runs thicker than politics and religion in a small town in North Carolina when personal crises bring a brother and sister together, not understanding that each has more to offer the other than they thought.
Contact: Robin Budd (visitor)
HEX
Joey Capuana (he/they)
A deceptive and tenacious drag queen and her clan of novice witches must unravel a twisted supernatural mystery, becoming unlikely heroes in an age-old struggle against satanic forces.
Contact: Alison Mann (Fourth Wall Management)
PEARLS SAVE THE WORLD
Monet Clements (her) & Josh Granovsky (he)
A 10-year-old genius who secretly runs the world’s largest environmental nonprofit must use all his high-tech resources to win his true love.
Open to representation
$EEKING
Tyler Dwiggins (he/him) & Misha Osherovich (they/she)
Queer college best friends Althea and Josh turn to the underworld of “sugar baby” relationships for a quick buck. But when Althea launches an anonymous blog chronicling the duo’s sugar adventures, she must manage an unconventional business with her best friend…AND viral internet fame.
Contact: Micha—Maude Reilly (APA); Tyler — Open to Representation
GLORIOUS EMPIRE
Amanda Caitlyn Eberhardt (they)
In a time of extreme decadence and political turmoil, a rebellious teenage empress sets her sights on one of Rome’s most sacred and untouchable women, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy the most powerful empire. of the world (if her own family doesn’t destroy her first). Based on the incredible true story of Rome’s first and only trans-woman ruler, Elagabalus.
Open to representation
HAPPIER THAN NOT
Dan Kitrosser (he/him) & Jeremiah Zagar (he/him)
A queer teen sci-fi romance set in the South Bronx, centering on Aaron Soto, a happiness-seeking Puerto Rican teenager who wears his vulnerability on his chest. After his girlfriend leaves for summer art camp, we’ll see Aaron and his new friend Thomas plunge into a secret summer of star-crossed love.
Contacts: Dan — Austin Denesuk (CAA); Jeremiah — Dani Potter (WME)
WEST END
Rom Lotan (he/she)
An undercover Israeli police officer extorts gay Palestinian informants for crucial intelligence in the West Bank. When he falls in love with his most dangerous asset, enemies-turned-lovers must work together as their countries and allegiances turn against them.
Contact: Trent Anderson (anonymous content)
KILL YOUR DAUGHTER
Neil McNeil (he/they)
Following a group of East LA 20-somethings trying to reinvigorate post-pandemic queer nightlife. As each member of the group begins to go through tough times, they collectively come up with the only logical solution: perform a ritual sacrifice of their only cis-straight friend…which goes horribly wrong.
Open to representation
HAZE
Jamie Savarese (her)
Welcome to the wild world of sorority hazing: When a starry-eyed college freshman lusts after a senior during rush, she begins a journey of power games. But will joining the most elite house on campus be worth it?
Contact: Allie Cohen (CAA)
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2023/06/out-in-hollywood-2023-out-loud-list-unproduced-tv-pilot-scripts-queer-writers-1235424945/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NorthEast United part ways with 13 players
- Asked about PM Modi’s Chaiyya Chaiyya welcome to the White House, Shah Rukh Khan said this
- 5 takeaways from the Greek elections
- Out In Hollywood Releases Out Loud 2023 List With Best TV Pilot Scripts Not Produced By Queer Writers – Deadline
- Ekert named first-team All-State
- Supreme Court Denies Genius’ Lyric Claims Against Google The Register
- The Netherlands and Belgium join the international investigation into crimes against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq
- Donald Trump arrested: Judge Cannon denies special counsel’s attempt to file list of 84 witnesses under seal
- All the best fashion moments from Glastonbury Festival 2023
- MCCANN WORLDGROUP Shines at 2023 CANNES LIONS INTERNATIONAL
- Apocalypse Now actor Frederic Forrest dies at 86
- the Lebrun brothers in the semifinals of the European Games