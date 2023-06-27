Taylor Swift appeals to fans for ‘kindness and gentleness’ | Entertainment





Taylor Swift wants fans to show “kindness and gentleness” to her former partners. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer – who has been romantically involved with stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris in the past – insisted she ‘didn’t care’ what happened in her youth, so she urged her followers not to excite people they think she wrote songs about. Speaking onstage at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday (6/24/23), Taylor discussed his upcoming re-recorded version of his 2010 album ‘Speak Now,’ and said, “I can stand on this stage every day. evenings of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen… So I was hoping to ask you that as we approach the release of this album, I would like that kindness and gentleness to extend to our internet activities. LAW? “So what I’m trying to say is that I’m releasing this album because I want to own my music. That’s why I’m releasing this album. “I’m 33. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, other than the songs I wrote and the memories we made together. So what I’m trying to tell you is I’m not releasing this album so you can go and feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about about 14 billion years ago when I was 19. I do not worry. We have all grown up. Was good. Taylor then introduced “Dear John,” a track from “Speak Now” said to be about her brief romance with John Mayer. She said: It’s only because I’m proud of it as a song that I’m going to play Dear John. The ‘Gravity’ hitmaker John previously said he felt “truly humbled” by the song, which includes the line: Don’t you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark games and twisted when I loved you so? / I should have known. “ He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2012: It made me feel bad. Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m good enough to take responsibility now, and I’ve never done anything to deserve it. It was a really ugly thing for her to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_a6c91d78-98d2-5f9a-9ae2-7cbba47842c4.html

