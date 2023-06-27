Exquisite belly dance choreography with a Bollywood twist





Prepare to be captivated by a dance video that combines the grace of belly dancing with the colors and beauty of Bollywood. This delightful performance features five talented women, Fleur, Katya, Marta, Oloma and Tania, as they dance to the rhythmic beats of “Paani Paani” by Aastha Gill & Badshah. The video was beautifully choreographed by Fleur herself and filmed in her own dance studio in the heart of London, UK. When you press play, you’ll be greeted with an explosion of smiles and an atmosphere of pure joy. The dancers effortlessly blend the artistry of belly dancing with the vibrant spirit of Indian music, creating a harmonious fusion that is simply wonderful to watch. It’s a testament to the power of dance, proving that belly dancing can be elegant and expressive, dispelling any misconceptions about its supposed vulgarity. See everything The comments section below the video says a lot about the impact of this performance. A viewer shares how he is often judged for belly dancing, but he uses videos like these to show his true beauty and win over doubters. Another commenter expresses his admiration for the seamless connection between Indian culture and belly dancing, appreciating the enchanting dance unfolding before their eyes. Behind this spellbinding video is Fleur Estelle, an internationally renowned belly dancer and teacher. With over half a million YouTube subscribers and a thriving community of dancers worldwide, Fleur’s influence extends far beyond the confines of her London studio. She is not only a talented dancer, but also a teacher trainer, choreographer and mentor for dancers at different stages of their journey. Fleur’s passion for belly dancing has taken her to stages all over the world, from Europe to the Middle East and even as far as Sri Lanka. She has graced film projects like Walt Disney’s Aladdin (2019) and numerous music videos, showcasing her immense talent and versatility. Its long list of clients includes members of the British Royal Family, the Jordanian Royal Family, the United Arab Emirates Royal Family, as well as celebrities and celebrity chefs. After watching this enchanting belly dancing video, you might want to explore this expressive art form further. If you’re looking to learn belly dancing and feel the joy it brings, consider researching your local dance studio and asking about classes. Fleur’s influence and teaching expertise have inspired countless dancers, and maybe you’ll be the next to embark on this captivating journey. If you enjoyed today’s video, you’re more than welcome to share it with your friends and let them know what you think. Also remember to check out our most recent posts and stay in touch. Cheers!

