Brandon Flowers, leader of the Killers, unrecognizable at Glastonbury: the Hollywood transformation explained





Brandon Flowers wowed fans on Sunday night when he joined Elton John on stage at Glastonbury for a surprise performance of little dancer. Not only was his voice outstanding, but Brandon’s appearance also impressed viewers. The 42-year-old has been in the public eye since 2005, when The Killers rocked the music scene with their debut album. Warm fuzzand the musician is remarkably different from the slightly shy independent appearance he had in 2005. “I love Brandon Flowers but heeeeyyy he looks a little different!” one fan mused, while another wrote, “Brandon Flowers literally looks like a completely different person now. That’s crazy!!” A third was impressed with his appearance, writing: ‘Brandon Flowers has aged like fine wine and anyone who says anything different can argue with the wall!’ ©Getty Brandon Flowers: before and after Eager to learn more about how Brandon looked so fresh after nearly two decades in the spotlight, we spoke to an advanced facial esthetician and founder of Improved by TaraDr. Tara Francis for her professional opinion on what Brandon Flowers could have opted for to achieve his brilliant Hollywood transformation. READ:Why Dua Lipa didn’t make headlines with Elton John at Glastonbury What work did Brandon Flowers do? “Brandon Flowers’ appearance is undeniably crisp and refreshing,” Dr. Tara said. “He exudes a vibrant energy, and it’s obvious that Brandon takes great care of his skin and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle shows it.” To complement his healthy lifestyle, Dr. Tara explains that Brandon could have opted for subtle cosmetic treatments to improve his appearance. ©Getty Brandon Flowers photographed in 2018 “Dermal fillers are a great choice for anyone looking to refine the contours of their face, resulting in a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance,” she explains, adding that mesotherapy is another treatment that it could have tried for her youthful face. “Mesotherapy involves injecting a custom blend of vitamins, minerals and hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate the skin and improve its texture and tone,” she says. ©Getty Brandon Flowers has always had straight teeth Supplements are also likely part of Brandon’s health lifestyle, Dr. Tara explained, “Incorporating collagen supplements into his routine could further boost the health and elasticity of Brandon’s skin.” He’s also likely following a medical-grade skincare regimen to improve and maintain the radiance and clarity of his complexion. READ:Elton John’s sons Zachary and Elijah spotted at Glastonbury with dad David Furnish – behind the scenes photo Brandon Flowers’ teeth: what did he do? The Killers musician has always had a dazzling smile of pearly white teeth, though he certainly smiled less during the band’s more moody days. ©Getty Fans commented that Brandon Flowers looked drastically different at Glastonbury Her teeth look noticeably more even than before, suggesting the star had a composite bond to make her smile more even, but her teeth don’t appear to have changed drastically. Regardless of his looks, Brandon added a real sparkle to Elton’s show! Learn to be happier with our HELLO! happiness pole

