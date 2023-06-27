Entertainment
Ridding the National Portrait Gallery of its Gentlemens-Club vibe
Two decades ago, when Nicholas Cullinan worked part-time as a visitor services assistant at the National Portrait Gallery in London, the uniform was one of his least favorite elements of his job. It was polyester, he explained to me the other day. You put the shirt on, and it itched, and it just didn’t feel right. In 2015, after stints at the Tate Modern and the Metropolitan Museum in New York, Cullinan was named gallery director, tasked with undertaking a major renovation of the institution, which reopens this month, after a three-year closure. Among the changes: a new range of gender-neutral workwear, made of natural fibers and partially recycled for indoor staff, bearing the galleries’ logo. It suits all body types, all skin tones and all age groups, so I’m pretty excited about it, he said.
Cullinan, who is forty-five, wore a slim navy suit over a navy polo shirt, paired with bright blue trainers that squeaked on museum floors. In a new entrance hall facing Charing Cross Road, busts of dignitaries were wrapped in protective blankets. Nelson Mandela is there, he said, pointing to a pedestal wrapped in white paper. Previously, visitors to the museum entered through a cumbersome revolving door that was easily confused with a side entrance to the National Gallery, its imposing neighbor in Trafalgar Square. The building’s main donor originally stipulated that the entrance should be as close to Trafalgar Square as possible and as far from Soho and Covent Garden as possible, as they were unsanitary, Cullinan said. He continued: One of the very good points of the architect, Jamie Fobert, is that it was essentially a large public institution that was more like a private gentlemen’s club.
There will be fewer gentlemen on the walls of the galleries, at least in proportion: of the portraits made in the 20th and 21st centuries, nearly half will be women, compared to about thirty-five percent. New commissions include a life-size pastel and charcoal depiction of Zadie Smith, by Toyin Ojih Odutola, and an oil painting of Jeanette Winterson, by Susanne du Toit. The ground floor now has a new gallery showing contemporary individuals, from Baroness Doreen Lawrence, whose teenage son, Stephen Lawrence, was murdered in a racially charged attack, in 1993 in a captivating new portrait by Thomas Ganterto Michael Eavis, the founder of the Glastonbury Festival of Performing Arts, painted by Sir Peter Blake. Nearby is Work in Progress, a twenty-eight-foot-long collage by the mother-daughter team of Jann Haworth and Liberty Blake, stylistically reminiscent of the cover of Sgt. Peppers, which Haworth created with Sir Peter, her ex-husband. Work in Progress features over a hundred distinguished women from British history. When you walk in, you see people from the newspapers and then you go up and back to the history books, Cullinan said.
Ah, the history books. On walls covered in richly colored woolen fabrics hang a range of monarchs, statesmen and other notables, including William Shakespeare, in the only candid portrait of him believed to have been taken at the premiere. acquisition of the museum, when it was founded, in 1856. The first portrait in the collection, of King HenryVII, painted in 1505, hangs near a video representation of the Westminster Tournament Roll, created for HenryVIII in 1511, which includes the an early British portrayal of a black man named John Blanke who was a court trumpet. It’s not good enough to tell a non-white story of Britain that only lasts: slavery, Windrush, now, Cullinan said. You must show examples of transcendence and agency. He recently succeeded in acquiring Portrait of May, which depicts a Polynesian man who traveled to England and, in 1776, was painted in the grand style by Sir Joshua Reynolds, the first depiction of a non-white subject. The painting was acquired for fifty million pounds in collaboration with the Getty Museum, which will share it. I think there is something very beautiful in the fact that it is right in front of where it was painted and that it will spend half its time facing the Pacific, where does May, said Cullinan, ably.
Like other institutions, the museum is engaged in examining its own history: Liberty Paterson, a Ph.D. student at the University of London, studies links to slavery among museum founders, donors and portrait models. When Cullinan became a director, the criterion for acquiring something was How successful is this person? he said. But that might give the impression that we’re a stamp of approval. He continued, When I started, I said, Can we talk more about impact than achievement? The impact is a little more nuanced, there are chiaroscuro, shades of gray. We did not say that everyone on our walls is irreproachable. The history of each country is complex, and there are things you are proud of and things you are not at all proud of.
