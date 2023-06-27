Daily horoscope for June 26, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday, June 26, 2023 Birthday today (06/26/23). Collaboration is golden this year. Disciplined studies reveal buried treasure. Harvest the riches of autumn and share them with your family, before supporting your team in winter challenges. Adjust the spaces to the domestic circumstances of spring, before a busy professional summer season. Savor sweet moments with dear friends. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Imagine the potential together. Domestic solutions arise in communication with Mercury in Cancer for three weeks. Go from theory to practice. Discuss as a family. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Today is a 9. Maintain healthy practices that energize you. Creativity flourishes with Mercury in Cancer. Study, research and write. Communicate, network and connect with a wider circle. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Relax and have fun. Benefit from communications with Mercury in Cancer for three weeks. Discover smart efficiencies. Build lucrative relationships. Talk about love. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Home is where your heart lingers. Talk about your personal passions over the next three weeks with Mercury in your sign. Imagine a dream come true. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Write in your journal. Private reflection inspires creativity for three weeks with Mercury in Cancer. No more old stuff. Make long term plans. Decide what you want. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is a 9 wheel and a chord. Social media is buzzing with Mercury in Cancer. Discuss with your team. Friends give good advice. Connect to share news, data and resources. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 9 Use intelligence and wit to advance your career with Mercury in Cancer. Think fast. Look for career advancements. Find a need and fill it. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Expand your territory with Mercury in Cancer for three weeks. Travel is calling you, but be careful. Study the situation. Discuss plans and destinations. Investigate. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8. Collaboration is your superpower. Discuss lucrative possibilities with Mercury in Cancer. Build and grow shared businesses over the next three weeks. Sign contracts. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is an 8 Brainstorm and converse. Your partner is full of good ideas during the next three-week mercury phase. Discuss what you want to create. Collaborative flowers. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Stretch your limits. Become stronger with the support of coaches, doctors and mentors. Healing flowers in communication with Mercury in Cancer for three weeks. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 Pull Together. Romance arises in a conversation with Mercury in Cancer. You are particularly charming. Express your affection, gratitude and appreciation. Discuss passion, beauty and love. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

