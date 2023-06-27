Actor Dean Cain buys $4 million Las Vegas home







Superman is flying to Vegas, baby. Or at least actor Dean Cain, who played him on the hit 1990s show Lois & Clark, is landing in the area, after spending $3.995 million on a two-story home in Henderson, Nevada, according to property records. Cain, 56, purchased the 6,557 square foot residence in the Seven Hills community late last month, records show. The purchase was made through a trust with an address in Los Angeles; the actor is listed as the trustee.

Dubbed Villa Mirasol, the contemporary residence is partially clad in neutral-toned brickwork and offers views of the Vega Strip, as well as the surrounding mountains and nearby golf course, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman. The agent declined to comment on the sale. Guests and residents enter the home through an elegant overwater entrance, according to the listing. Once inside, there’s a double-height living space with a linear gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling brick columns, and an open L-shaped floor plan with disappearing glass walls. that bring in the outside. A cozy dining area adjoins a wine cabinet, while the chef’s kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as a pantry and curved banquette for morning meals, according to the listing. There is also a family room on the other side of the kitchen, which also has a fireplace and two disappearing walls that lead to the pool and terrace. The residence has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with a master suite that has its own terrace and bathroom with views of the Nevada landscape, as well as a soaking tub and steam shower.

Other amenities include a desk, home theater and a rooftop terrace with 360-degree views, according to the listing. Outside, there’s a bar and kitchen, infinity pool and spa, waterfall and fire features, and a three-car garage. Cain, who now stars in mostly faith-based films, unloaded his Malibu waterfront home in May for $6.25 million, PropertyShark records show, in a politically motivated move from the California. At the time, he said FoxNews: Everything is wonderful [California] except for politicians. The policies are just terrible. Tax policies, soft-on-crime policies, homelessness policies. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



