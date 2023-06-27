Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney enter Formula 1

Actors Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney (right) have bought a financial stake in the … [+] Alpine F1 Team (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The burgeoning world of Formula 1 has always been as much about glamor and star power as it is about technology and racing.

This star power now includes Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan.

Renault, the parent company of Alpine Racing, announced on June 26 that the trio are part of Maximum Effort Investments and will join Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners in an investor group that will take a 24% stake in Alpine Racing.

The deal is worth $218.10 million, according to Reutersand that raises the value of the UK-based Formula 1 team to around $900 million.

Deadpool star Reynolds, Creed Jordan star and McElhenney of comedy series Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wales football team Wrexham in 2020. Their Popular Disney+ docu-series “Welcome to Wrexham” has proven a big hit in North America, thrusting the underrated club into the global spotlight. Now they are joined by fellow actor Jordan as investors at Maximum Effort Investments.

Renault said the investors have extensive experience in the sports industry, working with the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL and French soccer clubs Toulouse and Wrexham.

Alpine Racing includes drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon and is currently fifth in the constructors’ championship. The team finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last year but are lagging behind in their aim to come close to Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Esteban Ocon (31) of France and Alpine competing during the F1 Grand Prix … [+] of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It is part of an ambitious program at Alpine known as the Mountain Climber plan, with the aim of challenging for championships in the space of 100 races. This plans start date began in 2022.

Renault also said Alpine Racing SAS, which manufactures Formula 1 engines in Viry-Chatillon, France, is not part of the transaction and will remain 100% owned by the Renault group.

The transaction values ​​Alpine Racing Ltd. to approximately $900 million as a result of this investment, the team said in a statement. It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1.

Renault said Otro and RedBird’s investment included participation from the Huntsman family and Main Street Advisors.

Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join the board of Alpine Racing.

According to Renault, Otro and RedBirds' investment includes the Huntsman family and Main Street Advisors. RedBird is an American company run by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale. He is also an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool in the Premier

League and the Boston Red Sox of the American League in Major League Baseball.

RedBird owns a majority stake in French club Toulouse and bought Italy’s AC Milan in August 2022 in a deal worth $1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), which also involved the Steinbrenner family, owners of the New York Yankees baseball team.

The Alpine Racing Formula 1 team is based in Enstone, central England. Alpine won the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championships in 2005 and 2006 as a works Renault team and also as Benetton in 1995.

10 Pierre Gasly from France, BWT Alpine F1 Team, A523 – Renault, action during Formula 1 Pirelli … [+] Canadian Grand Prix from June 15 to 18, 2023 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

“This association is an important step to improve our performance at all levels,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sports performance over the long term. term.

“The additional revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aiming to catch up with the best teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world in 2020, Formula 1 was an acquired taste in the United States. There was a loyal, die-hard group of fans who set their alarms and watched F1 races at sunrise, but as far as mass appeal was concerned, it remained a niche sport.

But with the world locked down and closed, people needed entertainment and discovered a docuseries on Netflix

known as Drive to Survive.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the action and behind-the-scenes intrigue delivered on Drive to Survive. Fans who couldn’t spell F1 until 2020 have suddenly become Formula 1 experts.

As COVID restrictions have eased and the world has reopened, the biggest boom in interest in the Formula 1 world championship has been in the United States.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 07: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A523 Renault leads Max … [+] Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Miami F1 Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images

This year there will be three Formula 1 Grands Prix in the United States. In May, F1 was in Miami. F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from October 20-22.

A spectacle of gigantic proportions will take over the Las Vegas Strip for the Heineken GP of Las Vegas from November 17-19.

The Monaco Grand Prix, F1’s most historic and important event, attracted 1.52 million viewers during its live coverage on ABC. The Indy 500 had three times that number of viewers, although it should be noted that the Formula O 1 broadcast began at 9 a.m. Eastern. The Indianapolis 500 telecast began at 11 a.m. ET with the green flag at 12:47 p.m. ET.

Last month, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami drew 1.96 million viewers on ABC. That was down 25% from 2022.

This year, Indy 500 had 2.5 times more viewers.

But Formula 1 remains the sport of the rich and famous and the addition of Hollywood names such as Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny and Michael B. Jordan further strengthens the bond between F1 and the celebrity world.