



Lew Palter, who played Isidor Straus in James Cameron Titanic and a judge of the Supreme Court of First Monday in October, is dead. He was 94 years old. Palter died of lung cancer on May 21 at his home in Los Angeles. CalArts, where Palter was a longtime faculty member, shared the news of his death on Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that long-standing #calartstheater Professor Lew Palter has passed away. Lew retired from @CalArts in 2013, having served our community since 1971 as an acting teacher, principal and mentor. Among her students at CalArts was Cecily Strong, said it was Palter who encouraged her to try improv/sketch comedy group The Groundlings, which led to her playing a breakthrough role in SNL. “Lew loved acting and taught his students to do the same,” CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement. “He brought deep curiosity, caring, intellect and humor into every scene, play and lecture. He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged them all to find the truth in their work and their lives,” said Preston. “His legacy lives on in the many careers, lives, and histories he touched, and our collective thoughts at CalArts are with his family, friends, and the theater community that supports him. loved so much.” Born in Brooklyn, Palter began his career on stage, appearing in New York productions such as La Folle de Chaillot And An enemy of the people. He has also made Off-Broadway pieces, including Let the man live, Canceled And Lucullu’s Trials. He then worked in television in 1967, appearing in the television series Run for your life. He has also acted in many television series, including The A-Team, Day by Day, Charlie’s Angels, Baretta, The Virginian, Columbo, The High Chaparral, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, The Six Million Dollar Man, Kojak, The Brady Bunch, The Flying Nun And LA Law. He was also known for his recurring role as Detective Clark on the 1976-77 CBS drama series. Delvecchio, facing Judd Hirsch and future Hill Street Blues stars Charles Haid and Michael Conrad. However, he is best remembered for his film work, particularly for the role of Isidor Straus in Titanic. In a memorable montage, Palter is seen with Elsa Raven, who portrayed his wife, Ida, kissing on a bed in their cabin as the ship’s string quartet plays “Nearer My God to Thee” and the water begins to flood the ship. The real Isidor and Ida Straus were returning from Germany on the Titanic. When the ship struck the iceberg, the Strauses were directed to a lifeboat, but Isidor refused to board as young men were prevented from boarding and Ida refused to board the lifeboat without Isidor , according to the National Archives. The couple were last seen holding hands on the deck when a wave swept them out to sea. Wendy Rush, widow of Stockton Rush, CEO of Oceangate who died last week in the Titan submersible tragedy, is a great-great-granddaughter of the Strauss. Palter also appeared in the 1971 film The Steagle.

