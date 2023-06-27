Pak Song remake shocks Bollywood audiences





Popular production house and audio company, T-Series, is known for acquiring the rights to various international hit songs and then dubbing them into Hindi with new vocals, lyrics and modified sounds. Earlier, they introduced Sri Lankan song Manike Mana Hithe to Bollywood in the same way. And now also comes this epic blockbuster. “Pasoori”, which was created by popular Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is a hit song that has garnered nearly 600 million views on YouTube alone and continues to rank in the Top 10 chartbusters even today. . This song was acquired by T-series and is now part of Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s new movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha”. The other day, the completely revamped new version which now has the lines sung by Arjith Singh was released. Guess what, even the melodious voice of this Indian singer failed to eclipse the original. Neither the visual feast of the creators, nor the glamorous looks of Karthik and Kiara, nor the magical voice of Arjit Singh failed, as more and more Bollywood viewers got angry that the creators of the film must have spoiled the Pakistani song with their unwanted creation. . But some say the Pak singers sold their song, so their Indian counterparts will surely recreate it in a way they like. Tags Pasoori Naked Pasoori Song

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulte.com/movienews/247307/remake-of-pak-song-upsets-bollywood-audience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

