Frederic Forrest, actor known for Coppola films, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, a malleable and versatile film actor who found his greatest fame in supporting roles, memorably playing a high-strung Marine machinist in Francis Ford Coppolas Apocalypse Now and earning an Oscar nomination as Bette Midlers interested in The Rose, died June 23 at his home in Santa Monica, California. He was 86 years old.

He was in hospice care for congestive heart failure, said his sister, Ginger Forrest Jackson.

Mr. Forrest, an unassuming Texan who spent his childhood summers pressing hay and picking cotton, has appeared in more than 80 movies and TV shows, often playing lawmen, killers and psychopaths. heavy. He could be cold-blooded and menacing, as when he played the bandit Blue Duck in Lonesome Dove (1989), a miniseries adapted from Larry McMurtry’s novel, but he also showed a more delicate touch in movies like Valley Girl (1983), while the health food restaurant owner and Deborah Foreman’s hippie father.

Although he rarely played leading roles, Mr. Forrest won critical acclaim as a character actor, including in several Coppola films.

The two first worked together on The Conversation (1974), a contemplative thriller that echoed the Watergate era with its tale of intimacy, guilt, paranoia and conspiracy. The film was based on an encrypted conversation recorded by surveillance expert Harry Caul (Gene Hackman), who follows a young couple (Mr. Forrest and Cindy Williams) as they walk the noisy streets of San Francisco. A little of sophisticated audio filtering allows Caul to hear the ominous words of Mr. Forrest, Hed kills us if he gets the chance, shortly before a murder takes place.

Mr. Forrest teamed up with Coppola again on Apocalypse Now (1979), a Vietnam War epic starring Martin Sheen as Willard, an army captain tasked with tracking down a rogue special forces agent (Marlon Brando). As Jay Chef Hicks, a former New Orleans saucer, Mr. Forrest played one of many men enlisted to accompany Willard on a journey upriver through an increasingly violent jungle landscape.

When his character leaves the boat to look for mangoes, he finds a snarling tiger, an animal that pushes him past its breaking point.

Never get out of the boat, never get out of the boat, he shouts after joining his comrades. Ripping off his shirt and bugging himself, as he puts it, he delivers a blasphemous tirade while appearing to speak on behalf of other disillusioned troops in Vietnam: I didn’t come here for this. I do not need it ! I do not want it. I didn’t come out of eighth grade for that kind of [thing]! All I wanted to do was cook. I just wanted to learn to cook, man.

Mr Forrest said he spent over a year in the Philippines making the film and became almost catatonic during the tumultuous production. Upon his return to California, he grew increasingly drunk, working only two days a week, by his count, and nursing his hangover with soups and steam baths. I would get depressed and drink. Now I’ve had enough to last a lifetime, he told The New York Times in November 1979, announcing he had sworn to drink no more.

That same month, he played a limousine driver in The Rose, which starred Midler as a drug-addicted rock singer in the mold of Janis Joplin. As Huston Dyer, an Army sergeant turned chauffeur, Mr. Forrest swept her off her feet and into his car, driving her new partner from a performance in Texas to the recording studio in New York.

Mr. Forrest, who is one of Apocalypse Now’s under-recognized assets, is an extremely fine actor whose presence lends an unexpected balance to what might otherwise have been considered a star vehicle, the film critic wrote. from the Times Vincent Canby.

La Rose received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Midler and Best Supporting Actor for Mr. Forrest. He lost to Melvyn Douglas for Being There, but the National Society of Film Critics named him Best Supporting Actor of 1979, jointly honoring his performances in Apocalypse Now and The Rose.

Mr Forrest seemed poised for greater success when he was cast as the lead in Coppolas One From the Heart (1981), a big-budget musical romance that paired him with actress Teri Garr. But the film was a commercial failure, helping Coppolas Zoetrope Studios go bankrupt, and critics said Mr. Forrest was poorly cast or misdirected. Its follow-up, Hammett (1982), a neo-noir mystery directed by Wim Wenders and produced by Coppola, also failed, although Mr. Forrest was praised for his performance as the cigarette-smoking lead character, the detective writer Dashiell Hammett.

By then, Mr. Forrest was used to Hollywood’s boom and bust cycle. Lacking screen work, he occasionally turned to the stage, playing Marc Antony without pay in a 1979 Los Angeles production of Shakespeares Julius Caesar, simply because he was interested in the role.

I don’t expect much. I’ve been here too long to have expectations, it told the Times after the release of The Rose. It is a capricious city, without rhyme or reason. By the time you walk down the aisle to pick up your mail, you’re forgotten.

The eldest of two children, Frederic Fenimore Forrest Jr. was born in Waxahachie, Texas on December 23, 1936. His father ran a successful greenhouse and flower business for Christmas one year. Mr. Forrest and his sister received Shetland ponies. and his mother was a housewife turned schoolteacher.

As a young man, Mr. Forrest rode horses to the local cinema, where he was fascinated by the naturalistic performances of young stars like Marlon Brando and especially James Dean. After serving in the military, he studied radio, television, and film at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1960. He moved to New York, where he said he being trained with Lee Strasberg, Sanford Meisner and Irene Dailey, and made his stage debut in the 1966 off-Broadway rock musical Viet Rock.

Supporting himself with a job as an NBC page, he worked with theater manager Tom OHorgan, appearing in avant-garde plays at the La MaMa Experimental Theater Club. When one of his pieces, Silhouettes, traveled to Los Angeles for a West Coast run, Mr. Forrest decided to stay. This time, he found a job making pizza and took classes at Actors Studio West before being cast in his first major film role, as an orphaned Native American opposite Richard Widmark in When the Legends Die (1972).

Mr. Forrest was then a young man of 35, playing a rodeo character believed to be 18 years old. Hollywood never knew how to tie me up told interviewer Alan Mercer decades later. I had to learn to lie and ask them, how old do I look? Theyd tell me I looked 24 so I would say No, Im 25 and theyd go, I thought so. If I had been honest and said I was 35, they would have told me I was too old.

Mr. Forrest starred in TV movies including Larry (1974), as a man who was wrongfully committed to a mental hospital, and Ruby and Oswald (1978), as assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. He later had roles in miniseries including The Deliberate Stranger (1986), as a Seattle detective pursuing serial killer Ted Bundy, and played a police captain in the first season of 21 Jump. Street (1987).

His film credits included supporting roles in the western The Missouri Breaks (1976), starring Brando and Jack Nicholson; the Chinatown sequel The Two Jakes (1990), also with Nicholson; and Coppolas Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), with Jeff Bridges. He also played a prosecutor investigating war crimes in Costa-Gavrass Music Box (1989) and the white supremacist owner of a military surplus store in Falling Down (1993).

His last screen appearance was in the 2006 remake of All the Kings Men, as the father of a populist Southern politician (Sean Penn).

Mr. Forrest has been married and divorced three times, to Nancy Whitaker, his college sweetheart; Marilu Henner, his co-star in Hammett; and Nina Dean, British model turned photographer. His sister is his only immediate survivor.