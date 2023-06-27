Still Cruising: Tom presents a new “Mission Impossible” adventure in Abu Dhabi | Entertainment

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The red carpet rolled out Monday in Abu Dhabi for Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, who was on hand for the Middle East premiere of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.
Cruise was greeted by cheering crowds of fans and moviegoers eager to catch a glimpse of the star at the Emirates Palace hotel in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Dressed in a bespoke tuxedo and displaying his trademark smile, Cruise appeared moved by the exuberant reception, stopping to speak with many of the attendees. The buzz of the parties was punctuated by the Mission: Impossible theme, its familiar chords adding a layer of cinematic nostalgia to the night.
I’m a cinephile, I love movies and the history of cinema and how this art form develops, Cruise told The Associated Press on the red carpet. I didn’t know if the audience was going to embrace (the first Mission: Impossible movie), it was the first movie I ever produced and I did it because I wanted to challenge myself in many ways as a actor, as a producer, as a storyteller.
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the $3.5 billion hit franchise, famed for its action-packed action and consistently daring stunts performed by 60-year-old Cruise himself.
We had a lot of fun creating those moments, Cruise said.
The Mission: Impossible series follows the worldwide adventures of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent of the Impossible Missions Force, or IMF, as he undertakes high-risk covert operations. Imagine heart-pounding action, fancy gadgets and Cruises Hunt performing death-defying stunts at every turn.
Correspondent on the topic of the moment, Hunt and his team at the IMF are tasked with tracking down a powerful new weapon of artificial intelligence in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. an exploded bridge, and the drift of a yellow Fiat 500 through the winding streets of Rome.
With a nod to the locations, the film incorporates several action sequences in Abu Dhabi. The desert landscapes of Liwa, known as the Empty Quarter, set the stage for intense horse chases and gunfights. The cruiser crosses the dune-shaped roof of the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport in another scene.
When you see us shoot a sequence in Abu Dhabi, it’s about this culture, it’s about this country, and that’s why we always come back here, said Christopher McQuarrie, who returns for the third time as the director of the high-octane spy series. .
McQuarrie joined Cruise on the red carpet along with other new and returning Mission: Impossible co-stars. Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff made their franchise debuts, while Simon Pegg reprized his role as Benji Dunn, a character known for injecting comic relief into the franchise’s most tense scenes.
When you have a high-tension film, you need to squirt it every once in a while to make it a little nicer, Pegg said.
Following pandemic delays, the production companies behind the franchise, Paramount Pictures and Skydance, pushed back the release of the films from September 2022 to July 2023. Leaked video from the set showed Cruise launching a charged rant of insults against his colleagues after he allegedly spotted two crew members not respecting the rules of social distancing. The star expressed concern about the potential consequences, including halting production and jeopardizing the then-struggling film industry and the jobs it supports.
We just had to write the rulebook for how to make a movie during a pandemic, Pegg said. Making sure everything was super safe, that was Tom’s biggest challenge in a way was to make us all feel safe and to be safe, somehow we manage. “
Cruise has been hailed by many for his role in revitalizing Hollywood after the industry’s pandemic-induced stagnation. This recognition came on the heels of his hit movie, Top Gun: Maverick, which not only marked Cruises’ $100 million debut, but also meant the return of blockbuster movies to theaters like the first movie. most important since the start of the pandemic.
Abu Dhabi marks the third premiere location for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, with the red carpet previously rolled out on the Spanish Steps in Rome and Leicester Square in London. The film is set to hit US theaters on July 12.