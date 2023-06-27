Human remains found in California near search area for actor Julian Sands

(CNN) — Human remains were found in southern California on Saturday near the area where investigators were looking for missing British actor Julian Sands, authorities said.

“Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy Wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Investigators say positive identification of the remains should be completed next week.

The search for Sands, who has not been seen since hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles in January, focused on the Mount Baldy area after investigators traced pings from his cell phone there.

Bad weather and harsh conditions meant the active search had remained dormant until it resumed last Saturday.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and personnel took part in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched “remote areas of Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessment efforts,” officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday “despite recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” and several search areas include steep terrain covered in “more than 10 feet of ice and snow”.

Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the department, told CNN in January that officials were forced to suspend search efforts due to extreme weather and a threat of an avalanche.

Sands is best known for his television roles as Vladimir Bierko, an antagonist in the fifth season of “24,” as well as Superman’s father, Jor-El, in “Smallville.” On the big screen, he played the titular character in two editions of the “Warlock” horror movie franchise and whose credits include “Arachnophobia” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”



