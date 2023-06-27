Hollywood talent agency boss Jeremy Zimmer dismisses Meghan as talentless broadcaster

The Duchess of Sussex has been dismissed as an untalented entertainer by one of Hollywood’s most powerful personalities.

Jeremy Zimmer, who has guided the film careers of stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Damian Lewis, has delivered his scathing verdict on the former American actress’ abilities after streaming giant Spotify terminated his $18million deal with her and Prince Harry after just one round of podcasts.

Zimmer, the managing director of United Talent Agency, said he wasn’t surprised Spotify dropped the couple.

It turns out that Meghan Markle wasn’t a great audio talent, or necessarily any type of talent, he said.

Speaking to the Semafor news site during the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, Zimmer added. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you’re good at anything.

Despite sending a personal letter herself, Meghan Markle’s (pictured) request for Taylor Swift to join her on her Archetypes podcast was denied

Spotify reportedly ended its deal as it expected more content from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Audio team, according to Variety magazine.

Archewell delivered just one 12-episode series of Meghans Archetypes show last year about social stereotypes around women and a 30-minute celebratory special in 2020 featuring a handful of famous friends and their son, Archie.

Archetypes was an early ratings hit when it was released last summer and talks for a second series were reportedly underway before it stalled. Spotify reportedly paid $18 million to sign the Sussexes up for a multi-year partnership.

The Sussexes pointed to a joint statement from themselves and Spotify saying they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

Yesterday it was claimed that pop superstar Taylor Swift had turned down the chance to appear on Meghan’s podcast, even though the Duchess had sent her a personal invitation.

Jeremy Zimmer, managing director of United Talent Agency, said he was not surprised Spotify had dropped the Sussexes.

After Meghan sent her a handwritten note, Ms Swift declined through her representative, according to the Wall Street Journal.

And while Netflix’s 80 million couples have only seen a documentary about themselves yet and the Live To Lead series materializes, it looks like they’re about to delve into the world of Charles. Dickens.

The Sussexes are said to be working on a prequel to his 1861 novel Great Expectations, which focuses on a character based on Miss Havisham, set before the events of the novel. Bad Manners will see the character portrayed as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society. The show is in development but has yet to get the green light from Netflix, it has been claimed.

Harry’s Invictus Games documentary is believed to be nearing completion.

Meghan and Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton on December 6, 2022

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is ​​unlikely to renew the couples’ deal when it ends in 2025. It reports that problems have arisen due to the couples’ inexperience as television producers and the difficulty in finding equipment adapted to their brand.

A spokesperson for talent agency WME who recently signed Meghan said: The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan continues to develop more content for the archetypal audience on another platform.

Zimmer is the grandson of legendary Hollywood studio head Dory Schary.

In 1991, he participated in the creation of United Talent Agency through the merger of Bauer/Benedek and Leading Artists Agency.

He helped grow UTA from a boutique literary agency to one of the top three talent agencies and has been CEO since 2012.

The talent agency represents stars such as Timothe Chalamet, Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart and Lizzo.

