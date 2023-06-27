Entertainment
Hollywood talent agency boss Jeremy Zimmer dismisses Meghan as talentless broadcaster
‘Turns out Meghan Markle wasn’t a great audio talent, or necessarily any type of talent’: Hollywood talent agency boss Jeremy Zimmer dismisses Duchess as a talentless streamer after Spotify claims terminated his 18 million contract with the Sussexes
The Duchess of Sussex has been dismissed as an untalented entertainer by one of Hollywood’s most powerful personalities.
Jeremy Zimmer, who has guided the film careers of stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Damian Lewis, has delivered his scathing verdict on the former American actress’ abilities after streaming giant Spotify terminated his $18million deal with her and Prince Harry after just one round of podcasts.
Zimmer, the managing director of United Talent Agency, said he wasn’t surprised Spotify dropped the couple.
It turns out that Meghan Markle wasn’t a great audio talent, or necessarily any type of talent, he said.
Speaking to the Semafor news site during the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, Zimmer added. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you’re good at anything.
Despite sending a personal letter herself, Meghan Markle’s (pictured) request for Taylor Swift to join her on her Archetypes podcast was denied
Spotify reportedly ended its deal as it expected more content from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Audio team, according to Variety magazine.
Archewell delivered just one 12-episode series of Meghans Archetypes show last year about social stereotypes around women and a 30-minute celebratory special in 2020 featuring a handful of famous friends and their son, Archie.
Archetypes was an early ratings hit when it was released last summer and talks for a second series were reportedly underway before it stalled. Spotify reportedly paid $18 million to sign the Sussexes up for a multi-year partnership.
The Sussexes pointed to a joint statement from themselves and Spotify saying they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.
Yesterday it was claimed that pop superstar Taylor Swift had turned down the chance to appear on Meghan’s podcast, even though the Duchess had sent her a personal invitation.
Jeremy Zimmer, managing director of United Talent Agency, said he was not surprised Spotify had dropped the Sussexes.
After Meghan sent her a handwritten note, Ms Swift declined through her representative, according to the Wall Street Journal.
And while Netflix’s 80 million couples have only seen a documentary about themselves yet and the Live To Lead series materializes, it looks like they’re about to delve into the world of Charles. Dickens.
The Sussexes are said to be working on a prequel to his 1861 novel Great Expectations, which focuses on a character based on Miss Havisham, set before the events of the novel. Bad Manners will see the character portrayed as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society. The show is in development but has yet to get the green light from Netflix, it has been claimed.
Harry’s Invictus Games documentary is believed to be nearing completion.
Meghan and Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton on December 6, 2022
According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is unlikely to renew the couples’ deal when it ends in 2025. It reports that problems have arisen due to the couples’ inexperience as television producers and the difficulty in finding equipment adapted to their brand.
A spokesperson for talent agency WME who recently signed Meghan said: The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan continues to develop more content for the archetypal audience on another platform.
Zimmer is the grandson of legendary Hollywood studio head Dory Schary.
In 1991, he participated in the creation of United Talent Agency through the merger of Bauer/Benedek and Leading Artists Agency.
He helped grow UTA from a boutique literary agency to one of the top three talent agencies and has been CEO since 2012.
The talent agency represents stars such as Timothe Chalamet, Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart and Lizzo.
To read Richard Edens’ gleaming social diary, Eden Confidential, buy the Daily Mail on Tuesdays
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12235127/Hollywood-talent-agency-supremo-Jeremy-Zimmer-dismisses-Meghan-talentless-broadcaster.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood talent agency boss Jeremy Zimmer dismisses Meghan as talentless broadcaster
- Macron says a global agenda is “impossible” without US-China cooperation
- Trump said electric vehicles would decimate Michigan. Bridge checks his claims
- White House condemns unacceptable harassment of journalist who posed human rights question to Prime Minister Modi
- Human remains found in California near search area for actor Julian Sands
- Laura Miller named head coach of Bowdoin Women’s Rugby Program
- Princess Leia’s dress from the original ‘Star Wars’ could sell for $2 million at auction
- pH and salt content are important factors
- Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Tonga
- Still Cruising: Tom presents a new “Mission Impossible” adventure in Abu Dhabi | Entertainment
- The Hong Kong Games are back to share the fun of sport with the community
- Attorney General Tong backs FTC changes to protect consumers from misleading automatic renewals