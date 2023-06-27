Entertainment
‘Titanic’ Actor, CalArts Professor, Was 94 – The Hollywood Reporter
Lew Palter, the veteran actor and admired CalArts School of Theater faculty member who portrayed department store magnate Isidor Straus in James Cameron’s Titanic, is dead. He was 94 years old.
Palter died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Catherine Palter, said. The Hollywood Reporter.
The New York native played one of the Supreme Court justices in First Monday in October (1981), starring Walter Matthau, Jill Clayburgh and Barnard Hughes, and he donned a dress for stints on The flying nun, Hill Street Blues And LA Law Also.
Additionally, he portrayed an LAPD detective on the 1976-77 CBS series Delvecchiowith Judd Hirsch.
Palter joined CalArts in 1971 and was a teacher and acting headmaster at the Santa Clarita School until his retirement in 2013, but he also conducted private workshops and taught across the country and around the world, including in Edinburgh. and at Carnegie Mellon and UCLA.
“Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He brought deep curiosity, attention, intellect and humor to every scene, play and class,” said the CalArts School Dean. of Theatre, Travis Preston, in a statement, “He had the utmost respect for his students and encouraged them all to find truth in their work and in their lives.”
His thousands of students over the years included Ed Harris, Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong, whom he encouraged to try out for improv band The Groundlings on the way to his breakout gig on Saturday Night Live.
“As a teacher, he seemed to have really changed people’s lives,” his daughter said.
Leon Louis Palter was born on November 3, 1928. He graduated from Tufts University, then earned his master’s degree at Alfred University and his Ph.D. in Theater from Northwestern University. In the meantime, he enlisted and served in the US Army.
Palter acted and directed plays off-Broadway before moving to the Millbrook Playhouse in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania in the mid-1960s. He then made his screen debut in a 1967 episode of NBC Run for your life and appeared on It takes a thief, The Virginian, Smoke And Impossible mission before the end of the decade.
In Titanic (1997), Palter as Isidor and Elsa Raven as his wife, Ida, memorably appear in a montage kissing on a bed in their cabin as the water rushes in and the ship’s string quartet plays the anthem “Nearer My God to Thee.”
Isidor, co-owner of Macy’s with his brother, and Ida were two of the wealthiest passengers to perish on the RMS Titanic on April 15, 1912. He refused to board a lifeboat when the ship sank because he There were women and children who hadn’t had one yet, and his wife wouldn’t leave without him.
(Wendy Rush, wife of Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate who died last week while piloting the submersible that imploded during a dive into the wreckage of the Titanic, is a great-great-grand- daughter of the Strauss.)
Palter was the third actor in a tragedy film to play Isidor, following Roy Gordon in the Jean Negulesco-directed film. Titanic (1953) and Meier Tzelniker in Roy Ward Baker A night to remember (1958).
His acting resume also included the 1971 film The Steagle and payments of The Doris Day Show, Colombo, The Brady Group, Barrette, The Waltons, Cagney and Lacey And The A-team.
Palter also directed the comedy Nuts for the Los Angeles Stage Company for years before being adapted for the 1987 film which starred and was produced by Barbra Streisand.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include her grandchildren, Sam, Tessa and Miranda.
His wife of 64, actress Nancy Vawter, died in November 2020. Catherine Palter said her mother’s agent set her up for the role of Ida in Titanic but she was told that the producers were “looking for a different kind of actress.”
