Hollywood mogul admits gifts to Netanyahu may have been excessive

Prosecutors hope his testimony, which began Sunday and is expected to last about two weeks, will provide details about the abundance of gifts given to Netanyahu and his wife. The gifts, prosecutors claim, led to favors from Netanyahu that furthered Milchan’s interests.

Netanyahu’s lawyers said Milchan’s gifts were friendly gestures.

On his first day of testimony, Milchan described a friendship that included gifts to Netanyahus that turned into regular requests and turned into a routine.

He said the routine has become so frequent that he and the Netanyahus have developed code words for the gifts. Cigars were known as leaves, champagne was known as roses, and luxury shirts were nicknamed midgets.

He said he had instructed his aides to give the Netanyahus whatever they wanted and was assured by the prime minister that there was nothing illegal.

On Monday, Milchan said the gifts did not affect his friendship with the Netanyahus until a police investigation was opened and at that time he said he realized that the gifts were excessive.

When asked if he’s ever turned down a gift request, Milchan replied, “Not that I remember.

Milchan also re-emphasized that he considers Netanyahu friends, but said he told police he felt uncomfortable that his gifts were not reciprocated.

According to the indictment against Netanyahu, Milchan gave Netanyahu and his wife a supply line of lavish gifts worth nearly $200,000.

The indictment accuses Netanyahu of using his influential perch to help Milchan obtain a US visa extension by relying on his diplomatic contacts, including former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Prosecutors also accuse Netanyahu of working to pass legislation that would have given Milchan millions in tax breaks.

Milchan testified Monday that he turned to Netanyahu and others for help with the visa extension. He said Kerry called him one day and met him at a hotel. Describing Kerry as a good friend, he said he was told Kerry couldn’t help.

Prosecution and defense lawyers questioned Milchan in a hotel conference room in Brighton. Although no journalists are allowed in, Netanyahu’s wife Sara, on a private visit to Britain, sat down for a second straight day.

Prosecutors demanded that Sara Netanyahu not make eye contact with Milchan, fearing she could influence the witness.

The testimony is broadcast in a Jerusalem courtroom for judges and other lawyers to also ask Milchan questions and for reporters and other attendees to watch.

Netanyahu, who attended some of his trial hearings, was present in the courtroom on Sunday and Monday. Milchan, who is not charged in the case, greeted him in Hebrew over the two-way video stream, using Netanyahu’s nickname: Shalom, Bibi!

Milchan testifies in one of three cases brought against Netanyahu. The other two, which include charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Netanyahu of trading regulatory favors with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by liberal media and a biased justice system.

Netanyahu’s legal woes have dogged him politically, placing his ability to govern while on trial at the center of a political crisis that has sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years.

They have also fueled accusations from critics that Netanyahu is pushing a controversial government plan to overhaul Israel’s justice system as a way to evade charges. Netanyahu denies these accusations.

The trial, which began in 2020 and still hasn’t heard from Netanyahu himself, featured more than 40 prosecution witnesses, including some of Netanyahu’s closest former confidants who turned against the prime minister.

The testimonies not only shed light on the three cases against Netanyahu, but also revealed sensational details about his character and his family’s reputation for living off the largesse of taxpayers and wealthy supporters.

Milchans’ aide, Hadas Klein, said last year that the Netanyahu family loves the gifts.

The idea of ​​a plea bargain has resurfaced several times, but prosecutors seem determined for now to see the trial through, despite reports last week that judges had warned them that the crime more serious corruption would be difficult to prove.