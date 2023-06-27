The cast of Righteous Gemstones reflects on the funniest filming moments (VIDEO) | Entertainment





When it comes to HBOs Virtuous GemstonesTV doesn’t get much funnier than Danny McBrides comedy about a barely functioning evangelical family. But while viewers are laughing at home, the stars themselves are laughing backstage as they do their best to keep straight faces in the silly scenes. The task is easier said than done as the stars share the moments that made them laugh the most with TV Insider, ranging from group scenes to hilarious candid moments for their characters. As for the show’s creator, star, and writer, McBride, he says he really loves the times when he was doing the church luncheon scenes and the whole cast is there together. Although he admits that these are long days because there are about ten people in the scene, and you have to go around the table and film everyone’s coverage, he says these scenes can go on. long into the night, and we always tend to laugh. The McBrides co-star and his on-screen wife, Cassidy Freemanadmire the scenes where they walk into meals, saying, those scenes where lunch was walking into church and were like all the slow-mo coming out of cars what’s funny is everyone’s there, but they kind of have their badass reservoir dogs moment. In the meantime, John Goodman, who plays Gemstone family patriarch Eli, echoes his on-screen son McBride, revealing that dinner scenes are the funniest to film, saying: Was there the whole fucking day just with the same food in front of us. It’s hot, and people just want to start fucking, and that’s great. And Walton Goggin choose something a little more current, saying, pretty much everything to do with Baby Billys Bible Bonkers, makes him laugh. See what Eddie Patterson, Adam DeVine, Tim BalzAnd Tony Cavalero have to add regarding the scenes that made them laugh the most in the comments section above, and don’t miss Virtuous Gemstones as the show continues to air on HBO. Virtuous Gemstones, Season 3, Sunday, 10/9c, HBO and Max More titles:

