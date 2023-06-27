Titanic actor Lew Palter dies at 94





Actor Lew Palter is dead. By THR, Palter died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles along with his daughter, Catherine Palter, now sharing the sad news with the press. He was 94 years old.



Palter also worked as a beloved acting teacher and director at CalArts from 1971 to 2013. During that time, he mentored many top stars, such as Ed Harris and Don Cheadle. Palter also tutored Cecily Strong, personally encouraging her to try out for The Groundlings, which led to her becoming famous on Saturday Night Live. Palter’s daughter, Catherine, says that as a teacher, her father “seemed to have really changed people’s lives”. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He brought deep curiosity, caring, intellect and humor to every scene, play and class” , adds the dean of the CalArts School of Theater, Travis Preston, “He had the greatest respect for his students and encouraged them all to find truth in their work and in their lives.” Born Leon Louis Palter on November 3, 1928, Palter began his career in show business on stage before making his screen debut in the television series. Run for your life in 1967. From there, he appeared in many other popular TV shows, such as The A-Team, Charlie’s Angels, Baretta, Columbo, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, The Six Million Dollar Man, kojak, The Doris Day ShowAnd The Brady Group. Perhaps his best-known television role was as Detective Clark on the television series Delvecchio alongside Judd Hirsch. In film, Palter would appear in films like The Steagle And First Monday in October. His best-known role is in the hit Titanic, one of the highest-grossing films of all time that returned to theaters for its 25th anniversary earlier this year. In the film, Palter and Elsa Raven (who died in 2020) played Isidor and Ida Straus, respectively. Both were actual victims of the Titanic who sank with the ship, and according to the British government National Archives, Isidor refused to board a lifeboat, despite his wealth, because there were still women and children on the Titanic. Ida stayed with her husband, offering his fur coat to their maid, who boarded one of the lifeboats and survived. Related: Titanic Resurfaces On Netflix In July, Draws Criticism On Social Media



Lew Palter’s big scene in Titanic was cut There was a scene featuring Isidor, with Palter in the role, refusing to board the lifeboat, as he had done in real life. However, this scene was cut as soon as the film was released in theaters. Palter’s Isidor and Raven’s Ida are still shown in the film in a haunting but memorable body of water filling their quarters as the two curl up in bed, awaiting certain fate. Curiously, the scene has a connection to the recent OceanGate submersible disaster. The Titanic tourist submarine, which imploded en route to the sunken ship, was piloted by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. His widow, Wendy Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus. Palter was previously married for 64 years to actress Nancy Vawter; she died in 2020. Her survivors include her daughter, Catherine, as well as her grandchildren Sam, Tessa and Miranda. Our thoughts are with them at this time. Rest in peace, Lew Palter.

