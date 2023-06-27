Ranbir Kapoor has no PR? Netizens in disbelief after Bollywood paparazzi’s AMA session goes viral





Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Idol is one of the hottest properties in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor is known for not having any type of PR. The only time the handsome star gives interviews is when he’s promoting his movie. On top of that, he only does a few select interviews a year. Ranbir Kapoor interviews tend to go viral as people see and hear him less. The star has previously said that while he appreciates the kind of activity social media brings, he feels it creates a dent in fame. Ranbir Kapoor said he would like people to always be curious about him instead of being bored. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy dinner in Dubai, twins in black like a typical couple Now a top paparazzi has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor has no PR. One of Bollywood’s famous paps, Manav Manglani did an AMA session on Reddit where he answered a number of questions. Many people said they find it hard to believe that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have any kind of PR. Manav Manglani replied, “It’s true, I’ve never interacted with any PR related to RK, it’s always around his movie promotion that we tend to catch up with frequently, the rest is quite organic as and as we spot his car at the airport.” Look at this… Read also – Rashmika Mandanna pockets this great southern film against Pawan Kalyan? Today Manav Manglani also mentioned that RK has no PR. Swipe to see other media covering this topic. Thoughts?

by u/Glad-Ad5911 In BollyBlindsNGOssip Also Read – Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have dinner with their families, fans ask if wedding is planned? [Viral Video] Ranbir Kapoor made headlines whether he had a PR or not. Many believe that its management team handles this instead of a separate agency. Ranbir Kapoor stole the show early on with his films wowing the masses and classes. But the star made maximum news because of her relationship status. Whether it was his dating history with Deepika Padukone, his longtime affair with Katrina Kaif, and his marriage to Alia Bhatt, he made the news. A netizen said he used the PR of his alleged loves in the comments section. Ranbir Kapoor has Animal lined up for release on August 11, 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is said to be one of the most violent Indian films ever made. The teaser dropped a few days ago. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

