‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dies at 94





Lew Palter, the actor best known to audiences as Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus in the 1997 classic “Titanic,” died last month, we learned Monday. He was 94 years old. Palter succumbed to lung cancer on May 21, his daughter Catherine said The Hollywood Reporter. He was a familiar face on TV, appearing on “The Flying Nun,” “Columbo,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Hill Street Blues,” and “LA Law,” among other shows. Palter played a Supreme Court justice in the 1981 comedy-drama “First Monday In October,” starring Walter Matthau and Jill Clayburgh. He was also a faculty member at the CalArts School of Theatre. One of his students, Cecily Strong, paid tribute to Palter on Instagram. “Lew told me he thought I should take a course at the Groundlings,” she said. “I said no, I’m a serious actor. Turns out Lew was right. I took the Groundlings course. It took me back to Chicago to study improv. Then I finished by auditioning for Lorne Michaels. Thanks Lew.





Lew Palter was a faculty member at the CalArts School of Theater. Instagram / catreadpalter In a memorable scene from the Best Picture Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’, Straus and his wife stay in bed together rather than try to escape the ill-fated ship as water leaks into their bedroom. “For so many years I could brag that my teacher was the old man from the Titanic who chose to stay in bed,” Strong said. “Lew knew how to live his life well. How to teach students to not only be better actors, but also better people. »





Palter portrayed Isidor Straus in “Titanic.” Primordial Other Palter students include Ed Harris and Don Cheadle. Palter is survived by his daughter Catherine and his grandchildren Sam, Tessa and Miranda. His wife, Nancy Vawter, died in 2020. Lew loved acting and taught his students to do the same. He encouraged deep curiosity, attention, intellect and humor in every scene, play and class, CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement. “He had the greatest respect for his students and encouraged them all to find truth in their work and in their lives,” Preston said. His legacy lives on in the many careers, lives and histories he touched, and our collective CalArts thoughts are with his family, friends and the theater community who loved him so much,” Preston said.

