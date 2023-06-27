Oscars 2024 Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (June)





Legacy and longevity are always interesting things to talk about the Oscars. Who has never been nominated, who has been nominated several times without a win. Last season, Judd Hirsch broke the all-time record between Oscar nominations with his supporting actor for The Fabelmans coming 42 years after its first, for the 1980s Ordinary peoplebreaking Henry Fonda’s record of 41 years. This season puts another record on the line, and a bit big in terms of legendary actors with careers full of nominations and wins. If Robert De Niro is nominated for The Moonflower Slayers (and as soon as it does, it certainly seems very possible), he’ll surpass Katharine Hepburn as the overall record holder for longest time between first and most recent/last acting nomination. Hepburn ended his record-breaking Oscar career with 48 years between his first and last nomination (1933 morning glory to 1981 On the golden pondher 4th Best Actress), and Al Pacino is the current male acting record holder at age 47 (1972 The Godfather and until 2019 The Irishman, which put him on De Niro). De Niro, whose last acting appointment was for 2012 Silver Linings Playbook (it also has a Best Picture nomination for The Irishman), has a chance to take back this crown because he will be 49 years old (from 1974 The Godfather Part II) between his first and most recent appointment. As I mentioned in my Supporting Actress Predictions, Netflixs The piano lesson had just started production as the WGA strike was underway – and a potential SAG strike was looming – it’s unclear if they would be able to return the film for release in 2023, but that seems very unlikely. Here are my predictions for the 2024 Oscars in Supporting Actor for June 2023. Robert De Niro Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Colman Domingo The Color Purple (Warner Bros) Willem Dafoe Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) Past Lives of John Magaro (A24) Charles Melton May December (Netflix) Jesse Plemons Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Ryan Gosling Barbie (Warner Bros) leading or supporting? Richard E. Grant Saltburn (Amazon Studios) Matt Bomer Maestro (Netflix) Glenn Howerton Blackberry (IFC Films) Other contenders and/or possible 2024 versions: Christopher Abbott Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Ben Affleck Air (Amazon Studios)

Riz Ahmed’s nails (Apple Original Films)

Jason Bateman Air (Amazon Studios)

Jamie Bell Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Gael Garca Bernal Holland, Michigan (Amazon Studios)

Demin Bichir Without Blood (Freemantle)

Esteban Bigliardi Snow Society (Netflix)

Austin Butler The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Raúl Castillo Cassandro (Amazon Studios)

Josh Charles Mothers Instinct (NEON)

Benedict Cumberbatch The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Matt Damon Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Paul Dano Spaceman (Netflix)

Harris Dickinson Blitz (Apple Original Movies)

Harris Dickinson The Iron Claw (A24)

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Joel Edgerton The Boat Boys (MGM)

Jacob Elordi Priscilla (A24)

Jacob Elordi Saltburn (Amazon Studios)

Chris Evans Pain Hustlers (Netflix)

Mike Faist Challengers (MGM)

Ben Foster Long Days Journey Into Night (MGM)

Noah Galvin Theater Camp (Searchlight Images)

Last Session of Matthew Goode Freud (Sony Pictures Classics)

Louis Gossett Jr. The Color Purple (Warner Bros)

Stephen Graham Blitz (Apple Original Movies)

Tom Hardy The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Civil War by Stephen McKinley Henderson (A24)

Lucas Hedges Shirley (Netflix)

Terrence Howard Shirley (Netflix)

Samuel L. Jackson The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Bill Irwin Rustin (Netflix)

Tommy Lee Jones The Funeral (Amazon Studios)

Keegan-Michael Key Wonka (Warner Bros)

Jude Law Firebrand (MGM)

Gabriel Leone Ferrari (STX Entertainment)

Anders Danielsen Lie Mothers Instinct (NEON)

Eddie Marsan Back to Black (Focus Features)

James McAvoy The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Holt McCallany The Iron Claw (A24)

Matthew McFayden Holland, Michigan (Amazon Studios)

Paul Mescal Foreigners (Searchlight Images)

Civil War Wagner Moura (A24)

Jack O’Connell Back to Black (Focus Features)

Jack O’Connell Ferrari (STX Entertainment)

Josh O’Connor Challengers (MGM)

Pedro Pascal Drive-Away Dolls (Focus Features)

Adam Pearson A Different Man (A24)

Aaron Pierre Foe (Amazon Studios)

Tahar Rahim Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)

Seth Rogen Mute Money (Sony Pictures)

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Michael Shannon The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Sebastian Stan Dumb Money (Sony Pictures)

Omar Sy The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Glynn Turman’s Rust (Netflix)

Enzo Vogrincic Snow Society (Netflix)

Jeremy Allen White The Iron Claw (A24)

Ramy Youssef Poor Things (Searchlight Images) Without distribution in the United States: Paul Bettany The Collaboration (TBD), Daniel Brhl The Collaboration (TBD), Benedict Cumberbatch The End We Start From (TBD), Willem Dafoe Gonzo Girl (TBD), Chiwetel Ejiofor Rob Peace (TBD), Paapa Essiedu The Outrun (TBD) , John Lithgow Conclave (TBD), Jeremy Pope The Collaboration (TBD), Jonathan Pryce One Life (TBD), Andy Samberg Lee (TBD), Alexander Skarsgrd Lee (TBD), Timothy Spall Wicked Little Letters (TBD) to be determined), Stanley Tucci Conclave (to be determined) Like that: As Loading… Continue Reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://awardswatch.com/2024-oscar-predictions-supporting-actor-june/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos