Zeenat Aman talks about the LGBTQIA+ community and gives advice to straight people | Bollywood





Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, during Pride Month, shared a message for “straight people, especially older generations”. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zeenat posted a lengthy note for those who “struggle to accept, or outright deny, the existence of queer identities.” (Also read | Zeenat Aman says she chose roles that pushed boundaries despite more interest in my face, my figure than my intellect) Zeenat Aman shared a note on Instagram. Zeenat also shared her photo Zeenat has also called herself an “ally” of the LGBTQIA+ community. Addressing those who have “apprehensions about homosexuality, she asked them to ‘not be slaves to the dead habit of hate or ignorance.’ She also shared her picture dressed in a black and white outfit. Zeenat spoke to straight people Zeenat captioned her post: “Happy Pride month dear followers. When @googleindia reached out to me about joining their #searchforchange campaign, my first instinct was to suggest they approach someone from the community. LGBTQIA+ As a straight person, I have I haven’t had any of their experiences and therefore cannot speak for them. worked with many talented, creative, artistic and wonderful people in this community. She also said, “So my message is not for the LGBTQIA+ community; they are the ones who know their own experiences best. My message is for straight people, especially older generations who find it difficult to accept , or outright deny, the existence of queer identities. Culture and nature are the two banal arguments I hear repeatedly made against such relationships. I am not an anthropologist, but I know that healthy cultures are constantly changing. I’m not a naturalist either, but I do know that queer relationships exist in a diversity of species. Beyond that, there’s the simple matter of free will. My own philosophy has always been to live and let live, and it baffles me that anyone can take offense at another’s personal choices when it does them no harm. That too when it comes to love.” Zeenat adds Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Zeenat added: “Do you remember that beautiful poem by Tagore Where the mind is fearless? It is an uplifting vision of freedom, and I would like to quote an excerpt from it in the hope that it will encourage you to choose love over hate, and Tagore calls for a world: Where the clear stream of reason hasn’t lost its way/In the bleak sand desert of dead habit/Where the mind is led by you/In ever-widening thought and action. Zeenat gives advice She concluded: “If you are someone who has apprehensions about homosexuality, I urge you not to be a slave to the dead habit of hatred or ignorance. Times are changing ( always), and with them our thoughts too. Shame lies not so much in being ignorant, but in choosing ignorance. We have the tools at our disposal to learn more. So if you are still wondering about this poem from Tagore, queer animals or what LGBTQIA+ means…#Searchforchange, Google that.#Announcement.”

